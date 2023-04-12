French President honours Sharjah Ruler

This honour is in recognitions of Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s scientific, cultural and literary contributions…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received the National Order of the Legion of Honour at the rank of Grand Officer, which is conferred by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic. This honour is in recognitions of Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s scientific, cultural and literary contributions and his efforts to boost the relations between the two countries.

Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, presented the Sharjah Ruler with the National Order during a ceremony held today at Al Badee Palace.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Ruler recently received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Badee’ Palace, on the fourteenth day of the holy month.

Those who came to extend the Ramadan greetings included sheikhs; senior officials; dignitaries of the country; and UAE citizens who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and several officials from the Emirate of Sharjah.

