MBRGI betters 102m lives in 100 nations

reports Asian Lite News

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the largest foundation of its kind in the regional field of charity, humanitarian and aid work, spent a total of AED 1.4 billion during 2022, positively impacting the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries around the world.

The annual results of MBRGI’s Year In Review report for 2022 was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai during a special ceremony hosted at the Dubai Opera.

The figures reflect an increase in the number of beneficiaries by 11 million compared to 2021, while the Foundation’s reach extended to cover 100 countries; 3 more than those covered in 2021, further highlighting its leading position as the largest regional network of humanitarian, aid and development efforts.

The ceremony included a summary of MBRGI’s achievements over the past year, as well as updates regarding the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign and the honouring of major contributors to the campaign.

The ceremony was preceded by a meeting for MBRGI’s Board of Trustees at the Dubai Opera, presided over by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid; and other ministers and officials.

Ongoing Generosity

Sheikh Mohammed said, “The UAE continues to establish its humanitarian role, actively contributing to creating a better life for millions of people. The UAE has opted for creating hope and building lives.

“Alleviating the suffering of fellow humans, regardless of their origin, ethnicity comes first and foremost, and is part of our moral duty. Our initiatives and projects made a tangible difference in the lives of 102 million people across 100 countries, who have become a part of the UAE story, of which we are all proud. We continue to be devoted to humanitarian work, and to upholding our Emirati values.”

The ceremony included a brief summary of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which launched the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund and mobilised local, regional and international efforts to help implement sustainable measures to fight and eradicate hunger within an institutional framework.

In 2022, MBRGI managed to improve operational efficiency and optimise its resources, increasing the number of beneficiaries as well as the countries it reached in just one year.

In addition to its team of 847 employees, MBRGI attracted 150,266 volunteers, a record number in MBRGI’s history and an increase of 5,330 volunteers compared to 2021. Their contributions played a vital role in implementing several of the Foundation’s projects and campaigns across its five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities.

Humanitarian Aid and Relief

30.2 million people benefited from MBRGI’s initiatives and projects under this pillar during 2022, representing a 7.3 million people increase compared to 2021. Spending on these programs rose by AED493 million compared to 2021, to reach AED910 million in 2022.

Healthcare and Disease Control

As the cornerstone in its vision of fighting infectious diseases and building healthy communities as the basis for healthy, productive humans able to advance their communities, MBRGI’s healthcare and disease control projects spent AED 42.5 million to benefit 9.4 million people during 2022.

Institutions operating under this pillar are Noor Dubai and Al Jalila Foundation, both working to improve healthcare, medical sciences and scientific research.

Spreading Education and Knowledge

Reflecting the importance MBRGI places on education as a key to advancing societies, Spreading Education and Knowledge projects saw a record increase in the number of beneficiaries reaching 55.1 million people, up 6.7 million from numbers recorded in 2021. Total spending on knowledge and education programs reached AED 213 million.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

This pillar, key to moving towards a knowledge-based economy and paving the way for new sectors to emerge, spent a total of AED 128 million on implementing various projects and initiatives that benefited 4.6 million people in 2022, compared to 2.9 million in 2021.

