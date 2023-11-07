G7 Foreign Ministers to gather for united response to Middle-East, Ukraine

Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly will arrive in Japan on Tuesday for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting where he will be addressing developments in the Middle East…reports Asian Lite News

Foreign ministers from G7 countries–Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the European Union and the United States–will meet in Tokyo this week to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and the Ukraine conflict, while making efforts to prevent a regional conflagration.

Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly will arrive in Japan on Tuesday for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting where he will be addressing developments in the Middle East, including to prevent a damaging and destabilising regional escalation and further violence.

At G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tokyo, the UK Foreign Secretary will meet G7 Foreign Ministers, including the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa, to also discuss the UK’s long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

At the Group of Seven (G7) bloc of wealthy democracies conference, James Cleverly will discuss the situation in Middle East and prevent a damaging and destabilising regional escalation and further violence.

Also on the agenda is collective support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s illegal invasion and help secure a lasting peace.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that the UK and our allies are meeting to discuss the crisis in Israel and Gaza and avoiding further regional escalations.

“Alongside G7 partners, we’ll also be addressing other priorities ranging from Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine to climate change, economic security and global trade,” the release stated.

At the G7, the Foreign Ministers will also discuss the need to maintain collective support for Ukraine and how international support from the UK and other G7 partners can be used most strategically to help Ukrainian forces continue their progress on the battlefield and secure a lasting peace.

“The UK continues to support the Ukrainian government in the face of this assault on their sovereignty and territorial integrity. Alongside the international community, we stand against this naked aggression and for freedom, democracy and the sovereignty of nations around the world,” the statement added.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said, “The UK and Japan share many closely held values, including an enduring commitment to freedom and democracy, and it is an honour to visit Tokyo during such a milestone year for our defence relationship” .

“We will be driving forward progress on two major defence and security treaties, which will protect both our peoples and bring our nations closer together than ever before,” the UK press release said.

Foreign and Defence Secretaries of the United Kingdom will be meeting Japanese counterparts to strengthen security partnerships following signing of Hiroshima Accord earlier this year.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will also be in Japan on November 6 to 8 for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The Minister will reiterate Paris’ condemnation of Hamas’s acts and the imperative need to release the hostages.

On the sidelines of the G7 meeting, the Minister will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to discuss bilateral relations as well as top international issues. (ANI)

