High-level meetings to accelerate I2U2 engagements

Six areas of cooperation have been identified by the countries mutually, and the aim is to encourage joint investments in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security….reports Asian Lite News

A high-level meeting was held in Abu Dhabi to accelerate bilateral economic cooperation and engagements under the India, Israel, US and UAE grouping (I2U2).

“High-level meetings to accelerate bilateral economic cooperation and engagements under #I2U2. #I2U2 Sherpa Shri Dammu Ravi, Secretary ER@MEAIndia called on HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD ADIA & met HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Min of State @MoFAICUAE,” tweeted India in UAE. I2U2 Sherpas participated in the meeting. I2U2’s aim is to discuss common areas of mutual interest, to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond.

With the help of private sector capital and expertise, the countries will look to modernise infrastructure, explore low-carbon development avenues for industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

Earlier, India joined a global platform launched by the US and the UAE with an aim to accelerate investment and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, said the US State Department statement.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate was launched by the two nations in November 2021.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi signed a letter expressing the Indian intention to join the AIM4C on the margins of the I2U2 – Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates – Business Forum in Abu Dhabi. The inaugural I2U2 Business Forum was held on Wednesday.

“AIM4C seeks to increase investment in and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. To date, the AIM4C initiative has successfully increased these investments to more than USD 8 billion globally,” the state department said in a statement.

“With today’s announcement, India joins the more than 275 partners, including 42 governments, who are working to collectively advance AIM4C’s mission by supporting investment,” the statement said.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate/AIM4C) is a joint initiative by the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

AIM for Climate seeks to address climate change and global hunger by uniting participants to significantly increase investment in, and other support for, climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over five years (2021 – 2025). (ANI)

