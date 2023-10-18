Lakshadweep Seeks Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

The recruitment aimed at bolstering veterinary healthcare services in the region…reports Asian Lite News

The Department of Animal Husbandry, part of the Lakshadweep Administration announced the recruitment of five Veterinary Assistant Surgeons (VAS) on a contractual basis for an 11-month duration.

This initiative aims to bolster veterinary healthcare services in the region. Selected candidates, who should not be over 65 years of age as of October 21, 2023, will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs. 50,000, without any additional allowances. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc.) from a university or institute recognized by the Government of India.

Additionally, candidates should be registered with the Veterinary Council of India, State Veterinary Council, or Union Territory Veterinary Council. A valid Registration Certificate must be submitted with the application.

Prospective candidates who meet the criteria are invited to complete the Application Form and submit supporting documentation for their qualifications to adpoultrykvt@gmail.com by 6 PM on October 19, 2023. Original certificates will be required for verification upon joining.

The Employment Notice and application form can be found on the official Lakshadweep website (https://lakshadweep.gov.in). Candidates may choose to participate in a virtual interview at the Deputy Collector/Block Development Officer’s offices in their respective islands or attend an in-person interview at the NIC Hall, Secretariat, Kavaratti Island, Lakshadweep – 682555, on October 21, 2023, at 11 AM (IST). The Department will allocate time slots and notify shortlisted candidates about the interview and location details via their personal email.

For further information, please contact the Department of Animal Husbandry, Lakshadweep at 04896 263033.

