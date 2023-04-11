Iftar at Dubai Gurudwara

Over 250 people from various nationalities and faiths joined the annual inter-faith Iftar held at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali…reports Asian Lite News

A Sikh religious place in Dubai has become an icon for inter-faith harmony in the UAE. Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali has been holding Interfaith Iftar gathering since 2012 and during this period there is an exchange of thoughts, philosophies as well as culture among the communities of Sikh, Islam, Christianity and Hinduism, who all participate enthusiastically.

During Ramadan, the Gurudwara becomes a place of tolerance wherein Muslims and non-Muslims are able to practice their faith – in this way we embrace the value of tolerance by sharing a meal not only with people from our congregation but with people from different faiths as well.

H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai Dr Omar Al-Muthanna, CEO of the Regulatory and Licensing Sector at Community Development Authority (CDA)

Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai said: “Ramadan reminds us of our shared responsibility to treat others as we wish to be treated ourselves and the basic principles that bind people of different faiths together: a yearning for peace, justice, and equality. It’s a reflective period where we analyze the person we are becoming. A month of countless blessings”.

He wished the Rulers of the UAE; the UAE government authorities and all the Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe, a month blessed with the joys of family, togetherness, peace, love and understanding.

The Iftar was attended by H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Major General Ahmed Khalfan AlMansoori from Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Dr Omar Al-Muthanna, CEO of the Regulatory and Licensing Sector at Community Development Authority (CDA) Dubai, as well as representatives from the embassies and consulates and various faith leaders and businessman.

Speaking about the similarities between Islam and Sikhism. Dr Kandhari said: “In Islam, one of the greatest principles is feeding the hungry. We follow the same principle in Dubai Gurudwara, where all day food is served free to all. We serve daily 2,000 people on normal days, and 20,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. Make honest and truthful living and keep 10% of it for charity – that is what we call “Dusvant” – Just like in Islam you have “Zakat” – the same principle. This is our commitment to society.”

ALSO READ: Jaishankar joins Iftar hosted by UAE Ambassador Alshaali

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]