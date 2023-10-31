Imperial College Unveils India Connect Fund For Joint Research

It concentrates on initiatives that tackle global challenges related to health, climate, and sustainability, harnessing the collective expertise of researchers from both India and the UK…reports Asian Lite News

Imperial College London has introduced the India Connect Fund, a novel seed fund designed to promote cooperation between scientists in India and the UK. The primary aim of this fund is to support collaborative projects in the domains of health and climate action, with the goal of driving innovative advancements in scientific exploration.

The India Connect Fund, set to be officially unveiled during upcoming events in New Delhi and Bengaluru, will offer grants ranging from GBP 3,500 to 5,000 to successful project teams, news agency PTI reported.

Professor Ian Walmsley, who serves as the Provost of Imperial College London, underscored India’s significance as a hub for research and innovation and a crucial partner for UK scientists, it was reported.

With a history of co-authoring over 1,500 research papers in the last five years alongside colleagues from nearly 400 Indian universities and research institutions, Imperial is committed to strengthening these bonds through the India Connect Fund. The fund will enable enhanced collaboration between leading scientists in India and their counterparts at Imperial, facilitating cutting-edge research in health, climate, and sustainability.

Imperial College London, recognized as one of the UK’s leading universities for research impact and a member of the global top 10, envisions that this fund will provide support for exploratory research, small-scale experiments, prototype development, workshops, hackathons, and research exchanges for scholars and students. Each project will be jointly overseen by a principal investigator from Imperial and one from the partnering institution in India, it was reported.

Professor Walmsley highlighted the thriving Indian community at the institution, with over 800 Indian students at its London campus and more than 3,000 Indian alumni globally. The college highly values its close partnership with India, involving collaborations with esteemed institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Imperial College London’s scientists are actively involved in collaborative research with academic, industry, and governmental partners in India, spanning a broad spectrum of shared challenge areas. Their projects encompass the development of clean energy technologies, the formulation of policies to combat antimicrobial pollution, and the training of the next generation of infectious disease modelers. Notably, the college recently joined forces with the George Institute for Global Health India to establish a pioneering NIHR Centre, focusing on the intersection of non-communicable diseases and environmental change in India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

