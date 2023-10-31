India-Kazakhstan Joint Drill to Focus on Counter-Terrorism

The Indian Army contingent comprises 90 personnel led by a Battalion from the Dogra Regiment…reports Asian Lite News

A contingent of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force comprising 120 personnel is in Kazakhstan to take part in the 7th edition of Joint Military ‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’. This is the first time that the IAF is participating in the exercise, being conducted at Otar, Kazakhstan from October 30 to November 11, 2023.



The joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan was instituted as ‘Exercise Prabal Dostyk’ in 2016. After the second edition, the exercise was upgraded to a company-level exercise and renamed as ‘Exercise KAZIND’. The exercise has been further upgraded as a Bi-service Exercise this year by including the Air Force component, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday (October 29, 2023).



The Indian Army contingent comprises 90 personnel led by a Battalion from the Dogra Regiment. The Kazakhstan contingent is mainly represented by personnel from Regional Command South of Kazakh Ground Forces. Thirty personnel of the air force from both the countries will also participate in the current edition of the exercise alongside the army contingents, the Ministry of Defence said.



The main objective of this edition of the exercise is for both sides to practice the conduct of Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations in a sub-conventional environment under the United Nations (UN) mandate. As part of this, the contingents will jointly rehearse various tactical drills to include Raid, Search and Destroy Operations, Small Team Insertion and Extraction Operations.



In view of contemporary challenges, the scope of the exercise also includes conduct of Counter Unmanned Aerial System Operations.



‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’ will provide an opportunity for both sides to gain an insight into the tactics, battle drills and procedures of each other, which is a prerequisite while operating under the ambit of the United Nations. The joint training will develop the necessary skills, resilience and coordination to conduct joint military operations in Semi-Urban and Urban environments.



Both sides will get a chance to practice drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills and mutually learn from each other.



The Exercise will provide an opportunity for the contingents to exchange views and share the best practices. ‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’ will further strengthen the bond between the two armies, the Ministry of Defence pointed out. (India News Network)

