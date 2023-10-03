Imran Khan’s Legal Challenges Mount

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is presently imprisoned at Adiala Jail…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday to challenge the suspension of his interim bails in the cases involving Toshakhana and 190 million pounds, ARY News reported.

The accountability court cancelled the former prime minister’s temporary bail in the Toshakhana and 190 million pound cases when he failed to appear on August 10. Due to his Toshakhana case conviction, the PTI leader has been imprisoned since August 5. The Islamabad High Court rejected the appeal of his conviction. According to ARY News, the brief order was issued by a divisional bench led by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and composed of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

In its brief ruling, the IHC ordered the PTI chairman’s release on bail from Attock Jail and made note that it would explain the grounds for the suspension of the sentence in the full ruling later, ARY News reported. Notably, the PTI leader has asked the Islamabad High Court to overturn the accountability court’s judgement against him. Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is presently imprisoned at Adiala Jail.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad denied his bail requests in three cases because he was unable to appear in court. After the former prime minister failed to appear in court, ATC Judge Abul Hassan issued the reserved decisions in three instances and denied his bail requests. (ANI)

