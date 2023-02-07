India ready to help quake-hit Turkey, says PM  

Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel thanked New Delhi and called India a friend in need for providing help…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people in Turkey.

PM Modi was addressing the people at the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. While addressing the people, Modi said, “We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people.”

“India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people,” he added.

At least 4,300 people have been killed across Turkey and Syria in initial reports after a deadly earthquake struck 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi in Turkey’s Gaziantep province on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported citing disaster management authorities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic earthquake that jolted both Turkey and Syria.

“Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkiye,” he wrote on Twitter as he conveyed his support to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey terms India as a friend for providing relief

Terming India as “dost” (friend) for its generosity for providing funds to the country after three devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in 24 hours, Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel thanked New Delhi and said, “a friend in need is a friend indeed.”

Taking to Twitter, Sunel said, “Dost” is a common word in Turkish and Hindi… We have a Turkish proverb: “Dost kara gunde belli olur” (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India.” Earlier, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited Turkey’s embassy and expressed condolences. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sympathy and humanitarian support.

Today, India said it would despatch rescue and medical teams to Turkey.

The prime minister’s office (PMO) said that a meeting was held and it was decided that the search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief materials would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Turkey.

“Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul,” the PMO said.P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures.

Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Turkey and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General office in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, representatives of the Ministries of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF, Defence forces the external affairs ministry (MEA) and well as the ministries of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

NDRF personnel with dog squad departs

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and necessary equipment has departed from Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad to carry out search and rescue operations in Turkey. India has sent the NDRF team to Turkey after earthquakes jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Talwar, Deputy Commandant, NDRF, who is leading the first NDRF team from India to Turkey, said, “This team is consisting of 47 NDRF personnel and three senior officers to perform recovery and response work as per the United Nations guidelines.”

He further said, “We have received the orders for two teams. First team is about to move very soon and second team will be leaving in the morning. We’re going for disaster response & after that, humanitarian aid will be provided as per Government of India guidelines.”

Talwar said, “The team is going as per the composition prescribed by NDRF and accordingly, we are moving. Medical components are also there. Paramedic staff is also there.”

Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, Operation and Training NDRF said, “As you know, a massive earthquake took place in Turkey and Syria. The Government of India as a measure of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief) operations, has taken a decision to send two teams of NDRF to Turkey.”

He further said, “The teams are sent to help in conducting the rescue and relief operations. About 101 NDRF personnel from two teams, one of the team Eight battalion of NDRF from Ghaziabad and the other from second battalion of NDRF from Kolkata will be going for this mission.”

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet said, “India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The first batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment.”

The prime minister’s office (PMO) in a statement on Monday said that a meeting was held and it was decided that the search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief materials would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Turkish government.

“Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul,” the PMO said. P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures.

