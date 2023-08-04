Indiaspora to host G20 Forum in Delhi

The three-day programme will feature an array of plenary and breakout sessions, providing a platform for stimulating discussions led by an esteemed lineup of speakers…reports Asian Lite News

Indiaspora, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to uniting the Indian diaspora for a stronger, more interconnected global community, announced on August 2 that it will host a G20 Forum in New Delhi later this month to brainstorm the Indian diaspora’s role in the country’s march towards 2047.

The three-day Indiaspora G20 Forum from August 22 will convene influential voices from around the world to deliberate on critical issues encompassing foreign policy, financial inclusion, climate change, gender equality, healthcare, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, sports, trade and investments and beyond, according to a media release issued by the organisation.

“The Indiaspora G20 Forum presents an unparalleled opportunity to create a lasting impact on a global scale. By convening this event, we aim to drive tangible solutions that transcend boundaries and foster collaboration. This forum is a testament to the Indian diaspora’s collective commitment to creating positive change and leaving a meaningful legacy for generations to come,” said Sreekumar Nair, CEO of Indiaspora-India.

The three-day programme will feature an array of plenary and breakout sessions, providing a platform for stimulating discussions led by an esteemed lineup of speakers. Drawing from various fields, the speakers include government officials and policymakers, businesspersons and entrepreneurs, accomplished sportspersons, inspiring artistes and dedicated philanthropists, all of whom share a common vision for a better world, the release said.

“As India assumes the G20 presidency, the Indiaspora G20 Forum could not have been planned at a more opportune moment. Indiaspora is assembling 200 diaspora leaders from 25 countries to see how we can contribute to India’s journey towards 100 years of independence,” said Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora.

“The Indian diaspora, working alongside prominent leaders in India, are committed to harnessing our collective strength to foster inclusive growth, sustainable development and social progress, as India continues to assume its global leadership position,” he added.

