IIT Roorkee, Think India to host G20 Impact Summit

By bringing together some of the brightest minds from institutions such as IISc, IITs, NITs, IIMs, and several National Law Schools, the event aims to infuse a ‘Nation First’ attitude…reports Asian Lite News

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and ‘Think India,’ an organisation dedicated to promoting Indian nationalism and national reconstruction, are teaming up to host the prestigious ‘G20 Impact Summit: Unleashing the Potentials.’ This exciting event will take place on August 2nd and 3rd, 2023, at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

The ‘G20 Impact Summit: Unleashing the Potentials’ comes at a momentous occasion as India assumes the G20 presidency. This unique opportunity allows our nation to share its success stories with the global community and attract international businesses seeking to explore new investment destinations.

The primary objective of the G20 Impact Summit is to unleash the potential for impactful changes in our society by fostering meaningful discussions, promoting collaboration, and facilitating knowledge-sharing among students, researchers, and innovators from diverse sectors.

Delighted to discuss the transformative impact of Women-led Development at the @g20empower Summit in Gujarat today.

India's G20 presidency marks a paradigm shift in acknowledging women's pivotal role in nation-building & societal progress. pic.twitter.com/ttUi9yBNFZ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 1, 2023

By bringing together some of the brightest minds from institutions such as IISc, IITs, NITs, IIMs, and several National Law Schools, the event aims to infuse a ‘Nation First’ attitude.

During the summit, attendees delved into crucial topics that highlighted the impact of the G20 summit on socio-economic sustainable development, particularly during the G20 presidency of the Government of India.

hrough various sessions and interactive forums, participants were given the opportunity to explore and discuss strategies for achieving long-term, sustainable growth and development on both a national and global scale.

Addressing the event, Professor KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The G20 Impact Summit at IIT Roorkee serves as a significant platform for intellectual exchange and creative ideation, where innovative solutions and groundbreaking ideas can be nurtured and brought to the forefront. By focusing on the potential for impactful changes, this event seeks to inspire a generation of future leaders who will drive positive transformations in society.”

While expressing his gratitude to all the members present, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, pointed out that “IIT Roorkee, as an institute of national importance, stands as a lighthouse of success for the evolution of science and technology in India with its alumni base spread all over contributing to the growth of India.”

“This G20 impact summit highlights the need for India’s G20 presidency on the country’s development and its role in the global arena. The G20 presidency of India comes at a time when the world has just come out of the scourge of Covid, and India, at the helm of G20 has championed the interests of developing countries,” he added.

ALSO READ-G20 Impact Summit kicks off

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]