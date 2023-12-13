Indo-US Special Forces Wrap Up Joint Military Exercise

During the course of the next three weeks, both sides jointly planned and rehearsed a series of special operations, counter-terrorism operations, and airborne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain…reports Asian Lite News

In a significant display of military collaboration and shared expertise, the 14th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise, “Vajra Prahar 2023,” concluded successfully at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. The conclusion of this joint military endeavour was marked by a congratulatory message from US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressing gratitude to both the United States Army and the Indian Army Special Forces for their commendable efforts.

“Congratulations to @USArmy and @adgpi (India Army) Special Forces on the successful conclusion of the 14th edition of our joint military exercise #VajraPrahar at Umroi, Meghalaya,” said Garcetti in a post on X. Ambassador Garcetti emphasised the pivotal role of such bilateral joint military exercises in not only elevating the US-India defence partnership to new heights but also reinforcing interoperability through the exchange of top-notch practises. He extended special thanks to India for hosting this year’s edition of the exercise, highlighting the hospitality and cooperation that facilitated the success of the joint endeavour.

“Bilateral joint military exercises like these not only elevate the #USIndiaDefense partnership to new heights but also reinforce interoperability through the exchange of top-notch practises. Special thanks to India for hosting this year’s exercise,” his post added. The joint exercise “Vajra Prahar 2023” commenced at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, in November earlier this year, according to the Ministry of Defence. The US contingent was represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of the US Special Forces. The Indian Army contingent was led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

Exercise Vajra Prahar is a joint exercise conducted between the Indian Army and US Army Special Forces, the ministry said in a press release. It aims at sharing best practises and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics. The first edition was conducted in 2010 in India and the 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise was conducted at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh (HP). The current edition is being conducted in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, from November 21 to December 11. During the course of the next three weeks, both sides jointly planned and rehearsed a series of special operations, counter-terrorism operations, and airborne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain.

Key highlights included ‘Combat free fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances’, ‘Waterborne insertion of troops’, ‘Precision engagement of targets at long ranges’, ‘Combat air control of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft’ besides ‘Airborne insertion and sustenance of troops’, the release added. Exercise Vajra Prahar has evolved as a mechanism to exchange ideas and share best practises between the Special Forces of both nations. It is also a platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the armies of India and the United States of America, according to the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

