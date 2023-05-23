Leaders of UAE, Australia cement ties

During the call, the Australian Prime Minister expressed his thanks to His Highness for the UAE’s role in the recent evacuation of Australian citizens from Sudan…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for further collaboration.

In addition to exploring ways to build on the strategic partnership between the UAE and Australia, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Albanese exchanged views on regional and international developments, and discussed the UAE’s role in facilitating global coordination on climate change at COP28 later this year.

During the call, the Australian Prime Minister expressed his thanks to His Highness for the UAE’s role in the recent evacuation of Australian citizens from Sudan, and reiterated his appreciation for the UAE’s previous efforts in evacuating Australians from Afghanistan.

