LuLu Group sends relief aid to Gaza

The first batch of aid consists of 50 tons of food & essentials…reports Asian Lite News

Leading retail conglomerate, LuLu Group has lent a compassionate hand to the people of Gaza, sending much needed relief materials. The first batch of aid consists of 50 tonnes of food products and other essentials such as medicines and hygiene products were handed over the Egypt Red Crescent authorities in Cairo, today.

Dr. Rami El Nasser, Chief Executive Officer of the Egypt Red Crescent received the aid from Lulu Egypt and Bahrain Director Juzer Rupawala, Regional Director Husefa Qureshi, and LuLu Egypt Manager Hatim Sayeed. The Red Crescent authorities will deliver these items in Arish town through the Al Rafah border.

Dr. Rami El Nasser welcomed the initiative and expressed his gratitude to LuLu Group and its Chairman Yusuff Ali for this timely support for the people of Palestine.

LuLu Group is also a key partner of UAE’s “Tarahum for Gaza” relief campaign, and has set up special aid centers at various Lulu hypermarkets to collect & send various aid materials in association with Emirates Red Crescent.

Lulu Group is closely working with other Gulf countries based Humanitarian agencies for similar initiatives. Recently Lulu Group in Bahrain had donated BD25000 (approx. Dhs. 250,000) to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in support of the Bahrain National Campaign.

