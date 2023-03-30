Mansour named UAE Vice President, Khaled Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

UAE President issued new resolutions and decrees appointing Vice President, Crown Prince and two deputy rulers for Abu Dhabi….reports Asian Lite News

In key leadership appointments, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his brother, as the Vice President of the country and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.



The appointment was approved by the UAE Federal Supreme Council. The incumbent Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will remain in the same role.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed has also appointed Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.



Sheikh Mansour has served as the Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and as the Minister of Presidential Court. He has extensive experience in public service and has held a number of important posts since 2004, including the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Ministerial Development Council, and member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council.

Additionally, Sheikh Mansour has also chaired organisations such as the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, National Archives, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, and board of Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority.



Born in Abu Dhabi in 1970, Sheikh Mansour completed his higher education in the United States, earning a Bachelor’s degree in international relations in 1993.



Sheikh Mansour began his career as the chairman of the office of his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE, before taking on the role of minister of presidential affairs in 2004. He was appointed as the deputy prime minister in May 2009, and later became the minister of Presidential Court in July 2022.

Abu Dhabi Executive Council

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued an Emiri decree restructuring the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The decree stipulates the appointment of the following as members of the council: Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office /Strategic Affairs Council, Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority / Strategic Affairs Council, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance / Strategic Affairs Council, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development.

Also, Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Sara Musallam, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.

Ministerial Development Council

Chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of policies and legislations to further advance the government work ecosystem.

The meeting discussed initiatives and policies aimed at developing the UAE’s export sector and government housing projects, in addition to federal legislations related to the health sector.

The meeting also discussed the issuance of Cabinet decisions on the organisation of the advocacy and legal consultancy sector, and consumer protection affairs.

The Council reviewed a number of government reports for the year 2022 regarding the development of UAE exports, the work of the Medical Liability Supreme Committee, and developments in foreign direct investment (FDI), in addition to an update on the implementing of the national agenda for outward FDI.

