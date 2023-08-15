Marching Ahead

UAE Celebrates India’s 77th Independence Day. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and other prominent leaders have sent congratulatory messages…reports Asian Lite News

The Indian community in the UAE celebrates India’s 77th Independence Day with various events across the emirates. Ambassador of India to the UAE Shri Sunjay Sudhir unfurled the National flag in Abu Dhabi amidst the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Acting Consul General Mr Ramkumar Thangaraj hoisted the National Flag at the Consulate in the presence of prominent members of the Indian community. They sang National Anthem with fervour and enthusiasm.

Indians constitute the largest expat community in the UAE, turning the nation into a second home that is bursting with patriotism and unity. Over 3.5 million Indians residing in the seven emirates of the UAE.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Murmu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, greeted India on Tuesday on the occasion of the nation’s 77th Independence Day.

In a tweet in Hindi, the French leader said: “Hearty congratulations to the people of India on Independence Day. A month ago in Paris, my friend (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and I set new Indo-French ambitions for 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence. India can count on France as a reliable friend and partner, always.”

He also shared a short video which showed Modi’s visit to France in July.

Macron captioned the video: “Trust and friendship towards the Indian people.”

Also extending his wishes, the Nepal Prime Minister said in a tweet: “On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity @PMOIndia.”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was also greeted on the occasion by his counterparts from Iran, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Australia.

Extending his wishes, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet that “independence is a key factor characterising strategic policy of Iran and India”.

He went on to say that “deveploment, all-out ties, including economic and regional connectivity is the mutual agenda of two nations”.

In his message, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said he was “confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened between our two nations”.

While Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji wished for “greater prosperity, happiness and well-being”, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the two countries’ “relationship is growing from the foundation of the three ‘Ds: democracy, diaspora and dosti or friendship”.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister N.P. Saud also “convey warm greetings and felicitations” to Jaishankar and also wished the people and the government of India.

