MBZ’s visit inspires relief volunteers

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by his sons and grandsons, visited ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President’s Sunday visit to ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign was a major encouragement to thousands of volunteers engaged in packing relief supplies for earth quake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) shared photos of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by his sons and grandsons, interacting with volunteers at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The young royals also took part in packing food and other essentials for the Turkish and Syrian who are struggling to rebuild their lives a month after the devastating earthquakes.

The ERC officials have briefed the President about the progress of their ‘Bridges of Good’ campaign as part of which volunteers are mobilising relief supplies for the victims.

ERC shelter camp in Latakia

The ERC recently opened a temporary field shelter camp in Latakia, Syria comprising 50 tents for those affected by the earthquake.

The camp, accommodates 300 people, is equipped with beds, blankets, solar lighting and food parcels, in order to provide the necessary shelter for the earthquake-battered Syrians.

The opening was attended by Abdul Hakim Al Nuaimi, the UAE Chargé d’Affairs in Damascus; Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent, and a number of officials.

Al Nuaimi said, “In line with the directives of the wise leadership and as part of the Operation Gallant Knight/2, the UAE aid continues. Today, the first temporary field shelter area is opened based on the data issued by the competent authorities, in cooperation with the ERC, to be a temporary shelter area for the most affected families, and other shelter areas will be set up later.”

In turn, Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC delegation in Syria, said, “The delegation in Syria continues to provide all forms of support to those affected by the earthquake.”

He also pointed out that the opening of the temporary field camp was in accordance with the highest standards, as their conditions are being monitored and all essential needs are provided for them.

UAE continues aid

The UAE continues to send relief aid to the earthquake-affected in Syria, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2”.

The number of flights to Syria reached 134 cargo planes carrying foodstuffs and medical supplies weighing 4,413 tonnes.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Red Crescent, has presented Syria with 10 state-of-the-art ambulances, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2” and the UAE’s ongoing efforts to aid the quake-hit Syrian people.

Dr. Salem Al Falasi, who is in charge of following up on the needs of the health sector in Syria, said, “Since our presence after the earthquake in Syria and until now, we have been monitoring the health situation closely, by visiting a number of hospitals, checking their conditions, and monitoring their needs for medical supplies and medicines, as part of the recovery and rehabilitation phase.”

Al Falasi added that the basic needs of the medical sector in Latakia have been provided, guided by the support of the wise leadership which directed the provision of all basic needs for hospitals in order to enhance health services and provide the best care for patients.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, affirmed the continuation of providing full support to the earthquake-affected, noting that work is underway to prepare an integrated shelter camp for those whose homes were damaged by the earthquake.

Last week, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, had visited victims of Syrian earthquake receiving medical treatment in UAE’s hospitals as part of an initiative from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Mother of the Nation, and Honourary President of ERC, who directed the treatment of Syrian earthquake victims at UAE hospitals.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed to provide the victims with the highest levels of healthcare, reaffirming UAE’s continued efforts within Bridges of Goodness campaign launched by the UAE and its commitment to support victims of humanitarian disasters and crises worldwide.

