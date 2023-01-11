Police Station in Dubai gets first 6-star rating

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was present at the ceremony held at the Za’abeel Palace….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the Al Muraqqabat Police Station for becoming the first government service centre in Dubai to receive a 6-star rating.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was present at the ceremony held at the Za’abeel Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, also attended the ceremony.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and thanked him for his continuous support that has enabled Dubai Police to maintain the highest levels of excellence.

Al Marri further said Dubai Police seeks to implement innovative services and solutions that can help raise Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading destinations. Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the organisation continues to provide exceptional services and create an environment for advancing innovation and excellence.

The inauguration of the smart police station by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed on 5th November, 2019, made Al Muraqqabat Police Station the first traditional police station to become a smart police station. Dubai Police plans to transform all its police stations into smart stations offering services 24/7 without human intervention, said Brigadier Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, Director of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station.

The Al Muraqqabat Police Station, which offers 27 services in seven languages, has completed more than 100,000 transactions to date, he said.

The Station has increased security coverage in Al Muraqqabat area to 100 percent, and achieved a response time of 1.5 minutes for emergencies. He further said 105 delegations from across the world have visited the service centre to learn about its experiences.

