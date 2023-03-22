Ramadan Mubarak

The UAE’s Moon-sighting Committee announced that today is the 30th day of Sha’ban and that Thursday will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the country….reports Asian Lite News

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has once again curated the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ festivities, which will run from 23rd March to 21st April, to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The event series will offer a range of unique cultural experiences, such as Iftars and Suhoors, Ramadan markets, festive citywide lighting, and attractive retail offers. Additionally, there will be family entertainment and hotel stays to make the occasion even more enjoyable.

Commenting on Ramadan in Dubai 2023, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said, “This Ramadan in Dubai, everyone is welcome to our great city to enjoy cultural moments and experience the sense of togetherness that is felt throughout the Holy Month.”

“Working with our partners across the government and private sectors, we have created a programme of exciting events and activities, exquisite gastronomy, and world-class entertainment, that will make Ramadan in Dubai a month to remember. It will bring people together, celebrate our heritage and culture with friends and family, and provide opportunities for acts of charity and generosity.”

During Ramadan, Dubai will be transformed with beautiful lighting installations adorning the city’s landmarks, trees, roadsides, and shopping destinations. These include a daily ‘Imagine Ramadan Projection’ at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall, and a stunning ‘Ramadan in Dubai Reflections’ immersive building projection accompanied by lanterns lighting the way at Al Seef.

The ‘Ramadan Fireworks Nights’ displays will also light up the skies on 1st April at The Beach, Bluewaters and JBR, on 8th April at Al Seef, and on 15th April at Dubai Festival City Mall.

From 22nd March to 21st April, Oasis Mall will host the Ramadan at Oasis market (10:00-00:00). Visitors can enjoy daily dates and kahwa after Maghrib prayers and shop for items such as honey, dates, Arabic sweets, and decorative items.

For a relaxing break with family or even alone, the Hatta Hub will offer an inspiring ambience to sample international cuisines, browse retail outlets, and enjoy entertainment in the evenings (22nd March to 1st May). The Al Barsha Park Ramadan Market will take place at Al Barsha Pond Park from 22nd March to 1st May.

Dubai Opera will offer a buffet with Arabic and international cuisine, while Asateer in Atlantis the Palm will offer traditional Iftar and Suhoor. The Bulgari Ramadan experience will offer live food stations and live entertainment for Iftar and Suhoor, while the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection and City Walk’s Dana Tent will have outdoor Iftar and Suhoor options.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach will also provide Iftar and Suhoor options at several of its restaurants, while Carna by Dario Cecchini will offer a rooftop Iftar on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai.

Offering a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, the Ramadan Street Food Festival will take place from 31st March to 9th April. The vibrant streets of Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Al Karama, will offer an array of authentic and traditional foods during Iftar and Suhoor.

Expo City Dubai will also host a charitable initiative in the form of Hattan, a collection of clothing donation boxes that have been decorated by young artists from schools in Dubai with paintings inspired by the city’s culture and traditions. The boxes will be available for donations from 22nd March to 22nd April, offering an opportunity to give to those in need.

Dubai Festival City Mall will offer special rewards to shoppers, including tickets to Bounce X, access to Glowland, an Al-Futtaim gift card, besides the opportunity to win AED200,000 for users of its Blue App. Visitors to the mall can check out the Zehi Exhibition, which will feature local businesses offering a range of curated products such as abayas, perfumes, jewellery, and home accessories.

Families can take their children to AstroLab in Nakheel Mall, where they can participate in free space, science, and art workshops (24th March to 16th April). The Mad Scientist will also put on two 45-minute fun shows (17:00 and 20:30, 31st March to 2nd April).

From 24th March to 16th April, visitors to Nakheel Mall can view the work of Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi at the Nakheel Mall Gallery Exhibition. Some of the artworks on display will include The Abaya, Between the Dunes, and 7 Falcons. In addition, visitors can enjoy live traditional entertainment, including oud and qanun players and pianists, after Iftar every weekend between 24 March and 23 April.

Ramadan can be celebrated every weekend at Freej Al Khawaneej in Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej. Community members can enjoy traditional celebrations and a host of activities, such as live music, free kids activities, Hakawati storytelling, and Ramadan quizzes from 24th March to 16th April.

Mall of the Emirates will host the Ramadan market activation, Ramadaniyat Zeman Awwal, available both online and in-person (22nd March-25th April).

Ramadan Wonders at Global Village will offer the perfect place for a night out with family and loved ones. Visitors can enjoy the Ramadan Market, Majlis of the World, and a variety of delicious cuisines for Iftar and Suhoor.

