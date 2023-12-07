Russia Fails to Break Ukrainian Spirit: UK Envoy

Commending the courageous work of Ukrainian organizations and volunteer networks providing humanitarian support, Woodward urged the UN and other nations to join in supporting these efforts…reports Asian Lite News

In a powerful statement at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward emphasized that Russia’s brutal invasion had not broken the spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people, nor the international community’s determination to support them.

Woodward highlighted the nearly two years since Russia’s illegal invasion, detailing the tragic consequences, including the killing and injuring of Ukrainian civilians, the destruction of hospitals, schools, homes, and vital infrastructure. Despite these hardships, she underscored the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the unwavering commitment to supporting them.

Commending the courageous work of Ukrainian organizations and volunteer networks providing humanitarian support, Woodward urged the UN and other nations to join in supporting these efforts. She noted the Foreign Secretary’s recent meeting with these organizations during a visit to Ukraine, emphasizing their courage and bravery.

With over 17 million Ukrainians in need of humanitarian assistance, Woodward called out Russia for blocking access to millions in territories under its control, leaving them without essential resources as winter approached. She urged Russia to comply with international humanitarian law, allowing safe operations for humanitarian efforts and the delivery of aid to those in desperate need.

Woodward welcomed the establishment of a maritime corridor in the Black Sea, enabling Ukraine to supply five million tonnes of grain to global markets. Despite Russia’s attempts to hinder Ukraine’s grain exports by attacking ports, the effort to hold global food hostage had failed. The UK pledged to continue working with Ukraine and partners to ensure the security of the corridor and protect global food security.

Concluding the statement, Ambassador Woodward reiterated the humanitarian suffering caused by Russia’s invasion and urged an immediate end to the war by Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory. The call for peace echoed the international community’s commitment to standing with Ukraine in the face of adversity.

