Heavy Rainfall Prompts Flood Warnings Across UK

The UK is facing weather warnings and an increased risk of flooding as forecasters caution about heavy rainfall and potential travel disruptions.

Over 20 flood warnings are in effect in western England, with the Met Office anticipating up to 80mm of rain in certain areas.

The concern is compounded by saturated ground and melting snow, heightening the flood risk. Neil Armstrong, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, issued severe weather warnings for rain across the UK, particularly in the west and eastern Scotland, where up to 100mm of rain could accumulate.

The warnings cover southwest England, the Midlands, northern England, Scotland, most of Northern Ireland, and south Wales until Thursday evening.

Low-pressure systems are expected to bring wet and windy conditions, displacing recent cold weather with frosts and snow.

A second low-pressure system will bring additional weather fronts on Friday and Saturday morning. The RAC motoring group advised caution on flooded roads, urging drivers to avoid risking safety and expensive repairs.

As the weather unfolds, a brief calmer spell is anticipated in the southern UK on Saturday afternoon, though showery rain will persist in the north, according to the Met Office.

