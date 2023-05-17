Sheikh Abdullah, UK Energy Secy review cooperation

Sheikh Abdullah and Shapps reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including the economic, industrial, trade, investment and energy sectors….reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero of the UK.

During the meeting, which took place as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to London, the two sides discussed the friendly relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and the UK, as well as the diverse opportunities for achieving comprehensive and sustainable prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah and Shapps reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including the economic, industrial, trade, investment and energy sectors.

Their discussion also addressed the issue of climate change and the importance of continuing and accelerating international climate action to protect the planet’s future, highlighting the UAE’s preparations to host the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year at Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah and Grant Shapps stressed that climate action is a common priority for both countries, as it is directly linked to economic growth and accelerates the advancement of societies, but it requires enhanced multilateral cooperation.

They also discussed several issues of mutual concern and their joint cooperation within international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s keenness to deepen its partnership with the UK, to create a prosperous future that will ensure the stability and prosperity of both friendly nations.

He also expressed his anticipation for the UK’s participation in COP28, confirming that the UAE is looking forward to hosting this global event, which will aim to transform commitments into tangible actions.

Shapps welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation, affirming that the two friendly countries have a strong relationship and an evolving partnership in all sectors.

He also expressed his hope that the visit will help enhance the cooperation and partnership between the two countries, wishing the UAE success in hosting COP28 and commending its pioneering projects in renewable and clean energy located around the world and its exceptional vision for global climate action.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK.

ALSO READ: India slams US report on religious freedom

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]