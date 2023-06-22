Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai’s Digital Strategy

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Dubai has completed three outstanding phases in its digital journey…reports Asian Lite News

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched Dubai’s Digital Strategy, which sets the stage for a new era of digital transformation, in line with the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as a global role model in the sector.

The launch took place during Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to the headquarters of Digital Dubai, where he was briefed on the progress of its various initiatives, the work done by various teams in preparation for upcoming stages of Dubai’s Digital Strategy, and the latest projects Digital Dubai is developing in collaboration with government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai has completed three outstanding phases in its digital journey, starting with the launch of the region’s first e-government in 2001, followed by a smart government initiative in 2013, and then the government-wide digital transformation, which culminated in fully eliminating paper transactions by the end of 2021.

“These stages served as the prelude to Dubai’s new Digital Strategy, which cements Dubai’s position as the world’s digital capital. The period ahead calls for intensifying efforts, strengthening cooperation, and promoting proactive thinking and innovation to achieve major goals,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The city’s new Digital Strategy is based on a vision to digitalise all aspects of life in Dubai and establish a reliable, robust digital system that enhances the digital economy and empowers a digitally-driven society. It is centred on seven key pillars, namely, the digital city, digital economy, data and statistics, digital talent, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital competitiveness.

The Strategy aims to enhance the outputs of the digital economy, increase the positive impact of Digital Wellbeing by 90%, achieve top rankings in the United Nations’ Local Online Service Index, and launch 50 digital city experiences that are seamless, interconnected, proactive, predictable, and high-impact. The strategy also aims to equip over 50,000 professionals with advanced digital qualifications.

It represents an advanced stage and a new milestone in Dubai’s digital transformation journey. The digitisation rate of government services is now at 99.5%, while the paperless government objective has been achieved 100 and digital transactions account for 87% of total government service transactions.

Moreover, over 120 government smartphone applications have been developed, while government entities have recorded a compliance rate of over 80% with cybersecurity indicators and 100% compliance with the Dubai Data Law.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of these achieved targets and said that the current stage of the city’s digital transformation calls for an integrated, holistic system where all stakeholders join the effort to drive a game-changing shift in embracing technological breakthroughs that have already started to radically transform work and productivity patterns.

The crown prince also expressed his confidence in the Dubai Government team and its highly skilled and competent members. He commended their work in the field of digital transformation at Digital Dubai and other entities. “Dubai’s competencies have always been a key element of its distinction,” His Highness said.

“Just as we have succeeded in every stage of our transformation so far, by relying on our highly qualified professionals, we are confident today that we will also achieve our future aspirations and move forward towards another higher and more ambitious objective.”

“In order for us to accomplish what we aspire to, we must enhance cooperation and coordination between various entities in the Dubai Government,” HH Sheikh Hamdan noted.

“This era of major technological transformation calls for maximum integration and cooperation between all sectors. We must listen to customers and strive to keep pace with their needs and expectations that are changing at the same pace as these technologies are progressing.”

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the need to take advantage of new technologies of all kinds, saying: “Artificial Intelligence and generative AI technologies provide tremendous opportunities to capitalise on and develop proactive services, rooted in a deeper insight and understanding of customers. We must explore the potential of these technologies and use them to enhance our efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity.”

Sheikh Hamdan also explored the Dubai Transactions Index, which aims to assess the performance of government transactions in real time and the innovative Digital Assistant initiative, which aims to embrace and develop the potential of generative AI by integrating it into the Smart Employee application, offering Dubai Government employees quick and easy access to a range of services.

His Highness was also briefed on the Maha Project, developed by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) at Digital Dubai, as a proactive system to mitigate the impact of cyber-attacks on government services and enhance security. It is an advanced system for securing online government services and monitoring their vulnerabilities.

