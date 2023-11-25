UAE can play big role in BRICS, especially through connectivity: Emirates Policy Centre founder Ebtesam Al-Ketbi

President and founder of Emirates Policy Centre Ebtesam Al-Ketbi on Friday said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can play a big role in the BRICS grouping, especially through its over trillion-dollar sovereign fund in connectivity to Latin America, Middle East, India and South Asia.

In the month of August, the BRICS bloc of developing nations agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the grouping.

“With more than a trillion dollar sovereign fund, UAE can play a big role through BRICS and play a great role also in connectivity to Latin America, Middle East, India and South Asia. I think also this is an opportunity to be beyond the unipolar world and enjoy multilateralism,” Ketbi told ANI.

Calling the Indian G20 presidency’s landmark decision of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor a great idea, she also pitched for the need for a Middle East Africa – India route.

“This (IME economic corridor ) is a great idea and UAE Worked on it, this will also help the transportation for the Middle East and Europe. By having another route, so if something happens to one route, we can have alternatives. Problems are also there with regard to geopolitics like what happened at Gaza, so we always have to do more,” she added.

As the Indian G20 presidency is coming to an end, Ketbi lauded by saying” India did a great job and tried its best in negotiation.”

On the upcoming COP28 meeting in UAE, she said that she is hopeful that through negotiations some of the challenges can be resolved in the meeting. (ANI)

