UAE celebrates Yoga Day

The annual mega Yoga celebrations took place at Dubai’s Port Rashid, continuing the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) tradition of observing the International Day of Yoga.

The Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Indian missions in UAE and DP World, participated in the Ocean Ring of Yoga event held at the historic docks of Mina Rashid, Dubai. This event aimed to promote the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Celebrated on June 21, 2023, the International Day of Yoga witnessed a unique initiative known as the Ocean Ring of Yoga. As part of this initiative, the Indian Navy and Merchant ships organised Common Yoga Protocol demonstrations at ports and vessels of friendly nations across various oceans.

The Consulate General of India, Dubai in collaboration with Skyline Sharjah and Sharjah Sports Council had organised Yoga Day 2023 celebrations on June 18.

More than 5000 participants including frontline workers, nurses, students and members of Indian & International community joined to perform #yoga.

The festivities held at Mina Rashid carried immense historical and symbolic significance, symbolising the enduring and evolving relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates.

The event commenced with a message from Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance, followed by a keynote address by Dr. Thani bin Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who served as the Chief Guest.

Sunjay Sudir, the Ambassador of India to the UAE, echoed the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the profound significance of this ancient practice for the world.

The demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol saw the enthusiastic participation of over 200 sailors from INS Brahmaputra. Additionally, Commander Abhilash Tomy, the first Indian to successfully complete the Golden Globe Race, was honoured during the event by the Indian Ambassador.

The Ocean Ring of Yoga is a prestigious event organised by the Indian Navy on International Yoga Day, featuring the participation of 19 Indian Navy ships that sailed over 35,000 kilometres as ambassadors of yoga.

These ships visited ports in Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. DP World provided support for this initiative, showcasing their commitment to cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones.

Growing acceptance of Yoga in Oman

In a novel initiative, the Embassy of India in the Sultanate of Oman has launched an iconic short video called ‘Soulful Yoga, Serene Oman’ on the eve of the International Day of Yoga 2023.

In the video, Yoga enthusiasts from different countries can be seen doing beautiful Yoga postures in the backdrop of stunning locations including mountains, beaches and sand dunes in and around the city of Muscat.

The Embassy of India in Muscat, in collaboration with Visit Oman, the national travel operator and a subsidiary of Omran Group have jointly released a short video titled “Soulful Yoga-Serene Oman.” This groundbreaking initiative marks the first time that India and Oman are utilizing yoga as a medium to promote tourism and spread the message of yoga’s harmony to both Omani citizens and international tourists, the Embassy of India in Muscat said in a press release.

To ensure the success of this project, around 35 passionate yoga volunteers from different countries eagerly participated in a yoga curtain raiser video shoot. “Their dedication and commitment perfectly symbolize the harmony between yoga and Oman’s picturesque landscapes,” the press release said.

In Oman, which is India’s close maritime neighbour and a close strategic partner in the Gulf region, Yoga has become very popular in recent years. The seven lakh-strong Indian community in Oman plays an important role in this endeavour.

The video has been made in collaboration with the Government of Oman. The Embassy of India partnered with ‘Visit Oman’, a subsidiary of Oman’s Ministry of Tourism to produce this video.

“Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman and Mr Shabi A’Maamri, the Managing Director of Visit Oman, jointly launched the video in an exclusive event held at the Embassy of India. Ambassador Amit Narang expressed his gratitude to Visit Oman for their support in bringing this unique initiative to life, stating that it would undoubtedly foster a deeper understanding of both countries’ cultural and natural treasures,” the press release said.

This year, the Embassy has organized a 5-month long journey of Yoga titled ‘Oman Yoga Yatra’ which is building up to a large-scale celebration of International Day of Yoga 2023 in which more than 2000 people from all walks of life are expected to participate on June 21, 2023.

