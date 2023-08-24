UAE Lauds India

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan termed Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing as a “significant leap for collective scientific progress.”…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated India on its successful mission to the Moon by landing spacecraft on the lunar surface. He termed Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing as a “significant leap for collective scientific progress.”

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed posted in Arabic, English and Hindi: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for this historic achievement in service of humankind.”

The UAE Vice-President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also congratulated “our friends in India”.

“Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history,” posted H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The successful lunar landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft represents a significant leap for collective scientific progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for this historic achievement in service of humankind.” President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Responding to the leaders’ wishes, PM Modi said: “I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed for his wishes. This milestone is not just India’s pride but a beacon of human endeavour and perseverance. May our efforts in science and space pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for all.”

In another post, responding to VP Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s congratulatory message, PM Modi said: “Thank you, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed. India’s successes are powered by the strengths, skills and determination of 140 crore Indians.”

Meanwhile, a top UAE minister congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for carrying out the landing. “This is a historic day for human exploration,” posted Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

Congratulations to our friends in India for the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history.” Vice President H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), also called the success a “new leap in the Moon exploration journey that will provide valuable data to the global scientific community”.

The UAE Space Agency proudly showcased an image of the rover Pragyan adorned with the Indian flag, expressing felicitations to ISRO for attaining a “historic milestone.”

Following India’s lunar venture, the UAE is poised to make its lunar landing. The MBRSC is currently developing Rashid 2, its second lunar rover, following an unfortunate incident where its initial rover was lost during a Japanese spacecraft’s lunar landing.

Kuwait extends congratulations

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon.

In his cable to PM Modi, the Kuwait Crown Prince spoke highly of this historic achievement, saying it will serve the entire humanity and add to the successes made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the space sciences.

He wished PM Modi everlasting well-being and India more progress and prosperity.

Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon. ISRO tweeted: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!”

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO’s long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Meanwhile, the moon rover of Chandrayaan-3 on Thursday morning rolled out from the spacecraft to begin its exploration of the uncharted lunar surface, Isro said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The country’s space agency said that the spacecraft made a historic landing on the south pole of the moon last evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat.

“The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon. More updates soon,” Isro posted on X.

ALSO READ: Political Leaders Unite in Applauding Chandrayaan Success

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]