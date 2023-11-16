UAE President Tours Dubai Airshow

The President was briefed on the latest advances in the aviation sector, including the use of innovative technologies and developments in the utilisation of sustainable aviation fuel….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the Dubai Airshow 2023 at DWC, where he toured the exhibition spaces and pavilions and viewed the exhibits of the various local and international companies participating in this year’s event.

The President engaged in discussions with exhibitors and was briefed on the latest advances in the aviation sector, including the use of innovative technologies and developments in the utilisation of sustainable aviation fuel. He expressed his best wishes for the success of the event and its participants.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow, and the event’s continued success since its inception, reflect the UAE’s significant role as a key partner in the global aviation industry. His Highness noted that the airshow serves as a platform for decision-makers, industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions and future trends in aviation development, underlining the sector’s vital role in stimulating and supporting the growth of related industries in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his tour by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

UAE, EDGE Seal Anti-Ship Missile Deal

The Ministry of Defence has signed a Letter of Intent with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, for the purchase of extended range MANSUP-ER and the shorter-range variant of the advanced anti-ship missile. The total value of the deal is AED 1.102 billion and follows another major order for the same systems placed by the Brazilian Navy at Dubai Airshow 2023.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director CEO of EDGE Group, said: “The success of the MANSUP programme is now being demonstrated by the commitments being placed by customers, now including the UAE and Brazilian Armed Forces. This is a testament to the power of international partnership and the sharing of technological excellence and know-how. Together with SIATT, and with the support of the Brazilian Navy, we have developed a solution with superior capabilities which is proving to be globally competitive. The speed with which we have moved from design, testing, and manufacture underscores EDGE’s growth strategy and drive to establish the UAE as a global defence industry ecosystem.”

Co-developed with the Brazilian Navy, and Brazilian Smart Weapons and High-Tech System specialist, SIATT, in which EDGE has a 50% shareholding, the MANSUP-ER systems have been developed to meet the defence requirements of both the UAE Navy, the Brazilian Navy’s Frigate programme, and for international export. EDGE is currently in advanced discussions with a number of potential customers for the long-range surface-to-surface missile, which features adaptive sea-skimming capabilities, has a range of 200 km, and is fitted with inertial guidance and active radar homing. MANSUP solutions are undergoing intensive testing by Brazil’s naval fleet, and will eventually also be adapted for integration onto selected air and land systems.

Munitions Deal

EDGE has also announced an AED 4.1 billion contract today, for the supply of aircraft munitions, at Dubai Air Show (DAS) 2023.

EDGE entity LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS, the UAE’s sole munitions manufacturer, was awarded the contract which includes the production and delivery of the MK 81, MK 82, MK 83, and MK 84 general-purpose aircraft munitions.

Hamad Al Marar, President of the Missiles Weapons cluster within EDGE, said: “This contract strengthens the confidence of the Ministry of Defence in LAHAB DEFENSE SYSTEMS and reflects our ambitions to develop capabilities that meet future needs in the long term. We look forward to continuing to provide support and strengthening our commitment to the Ministry of Defence.”

The munitions will be produced at LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS’ facilities, directly contributing to the UAE government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and ‘Operation 300bn’, a national industrial strategy aimed at raising the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution to AED 300 billion over the next nine years.

