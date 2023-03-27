UAE President, VP exchange Ramadan greetings

This came during an Iftar banquet that was hosted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai….reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This came during an Iftar banquet that was hosted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.

The iftar banquet was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has received well-wishers who visited him to greet him on the occasion of the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included senior officials from Dubai Government entities and other dignitaries.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, were also present.

ALSO READ: UAE participates in G20 meet on finance

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]