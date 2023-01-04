UAE, Turkey, Jordan discuss latest developments

During the phone call, the ministers also reiterated their condemnation of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday by an Israeli minister…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during which they discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and yesterday’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Abdullah and Çavuşoğlu discussed mutual concerns over Taliban’s recent ban on women’s access to education and their exclusion from national and international non-governmental and humanitarian organisations.

The UAE FM underscored that this decision, as well as the earlier bans on girls from accessing secondary education, violate fundamental human rights, and emphasized that Islam devoted significant attention to women, granted them a privileged position, and safeguarded their rights. He affirmed the need to guarantee women’s rights, as well as the importance of full and equal participation of women and girls in all aspects of life.

For his part, FM Çavuşoğlu reaffirmed Türkiye’s expectation for this decision to be reversed and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in this regard, particularly through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

During the phone call, the ministers also reiterated their condemnation of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday by an Israeli minister.

They underlined the importance of preserving the status and sanctity of holy places in Jerusalem and increasing coordination against such unacceptable acts. They reiterated the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there and called upon Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region.

The ministers concluded by discussing issues related to the bilateral agenda.

Earlier, in a phone call with Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, Sheikh Abdullah reviewed advancing bilateral relations between the two nations across various fields.

The two top diplomats tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, reaffirming their countries’ continued efforts towards resolving regional crises and achieving security and stability in the region.

They also emphasised the need to further promote the efforts aimed at achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, underscoring the need to stop all illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong/IANS)

The two sides underlined the UAE and Jordan condemning the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming of the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as being as a violation of the international law and a grave escalation.

They also stressed the need to stop all Israeli violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on Israel to respect the existing historical and legal status quo, and to not compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the need to respect the role of Jordan in caring for the sanctities and endowments in accordance with the international law and the existing historical status quo.

For his part, Al Safadi affirmed that Jordan will continue to devote all its capabilities to protect the holy sites and ensure respect for the existing historical and legal status quo therein, warning of the seriousness of the Israeli violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]