Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament, said the hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is a testament to the world’s recognition of its role, global leadership and relentless efforts to preserve a safe and sound international environment and work towards climate sustainability, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Asoomi stated that the UAE’s hosting of COP28 fills all Arabs with pride and bolsters its standing among advanced nations.

The UAE is a model of combatting climate change and supporting clean energy projects, he added, noting that it joined the United Nations Convention in 1995, the Kyoto Protocol in 2004, and the Paris Agreement in 2015, becoming the first Arab country to do so.

The UAE also invested US$50 billion in renewable energy projects in 70 countries and launched many exceptional projects that support climate action and reduce carbon emissions, he further added.

Al Asoomi affirmed that COP28 will be a significant milestone towards enhancing the leading role of Arab countries in international climate action, contributing to effective solutions to climate challenges that now threaten global security due to the risk they pose to humanity, which resulted in changes that negatively impact food security and global energy security.

The consecutive hosting of this international event by two Arab countries, with Egypt handing over the presidency to the UAE, who chaired the previous conference, shows the key strategic role played by Arab countries in advancing towards a more sustainable future, he explained.

He then expressed his confidence that the conference will yield important and fruitful outcomes for humanity, especially concerning issues and challenges that are yet to be resolved.

