UK sends rapid deployment team to Rhodes

Holidaymakers left stranded by wildfires that have engulfed the Greek island of Rhodes will be brought back by flights scheduled to land later on Monday.

British tourists have been sleeping at the airport, makeshift rescue centres and on the street, after the flames threatened holiday resorts.

Another evacuation order was issued for parts of Corfu, some 1,027km (670 miles) miles away, on Sunday evening. Boats had been dispatched to evacuate people by sea, an official said.

Homes have already been lost to the wildfires on Rhodes and other areas. Both EasyJet and Jet2 are planning to send repatriation flights to Rhodes on Monday to get stranded holidaymakers home.

Every year, a large number of British tourists visit the beloved holiday spot, only to find themselves trapped in a distressing situation. As fires rapidly advanced from the heart of the Greek island towards its eastern coast, where numerous resort hotels are located, countless individuals were forced to abandon their possessions and escape on foot amidst scorching temperatures.

Some tourists ended up in other parts of the island, but with hotels at capacity, others have had to sleep on mattresses in emergency accommodation and in sports halls. Greece has seen searing heat in recent weeks, with temperatures exceeding 40C across the country, and fires have blazed for nearly a week in some areas.

Rhodes has been battling fires fanned by strong winds since Tuesday and roughly 19,000 people have so far been evacuated from the path of the blaze. The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it has been “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country”.

Efforts to contain fires on Rhodes were already well under way when authorities were forced to issue another evacuation order for parts of Corfu. Fires have broken out on the northern part of the island, which is popular with British tourists, and Greece’s Emergency Communications Service told people to leave the areas of Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palia, Perithia and Sinies on Sunday night.

A national holiday due to take place across Greece on Monday has been cancelled “in view of the extraordinary conditions prevailing in the country due to the fires”. The UK Foreign Office issued updated travel advice for Greece on Sunday, warning “the situation can change quickly, so you should stay up to date with official advice”.

It has advised those affected by wildfires to follow emergency service guidance and to call 112 if there is immediate danger.

To aid British nationals and provide support to travel operators, a five-member rapid deployment team and four Red Cross workers have been dispatched by the British government to Rhodes.

Maria Feggou, of the Hellenic Red Cross, is among those working to get supplies to people displaced by the fires on Rhodes and rescue workers.

According to her, the Greek government is making efforts to assist, but due to the widespread fires in Greece, they are unable to offer as much help as desired since they need to be present in multiple locations.

George Tsuchnikas, a British man who has a home on the island, told the same programme he has taken in families from Germany, Sweden, Norway and Ireland.

