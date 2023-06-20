Ukraine claims recapture of eight settlements in south

Maliar said that the villages that have been recaptured including Lobkove, Levadne, Makarivka Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve and Blahodatne were liberated…reports Asian Lite News

Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian forces have recaptured eight settlements from Russian forces in the south of Ukraine in the past two weeks, CNN reported citing Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar.

In a Telegram post, Hanna Maliar said offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions in the Zaporizhzhia region have liberated the communities of Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne and Piatykhatky. The status of Piatykhatky was in dispute on Sunday after the Russian government denied a report from its own installed leader in southern Ukraine and refuted his claim that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the village, CNN reported.

On Monday, Hanna Maliar said the Ukrainian army had advanced 7 kilometres into Russian-occupied territory in the southern Tavria sector, recapturing an area of 113 square kilometres (44 square miles, according to CNN report. She praised the “professionalism and courage” of Ukrainian soldiers for the advances in the frontline.

Hanna Maliar said that Russian forces in eastern Ukraine launched over 5800 attacks and used over 277,000 munitions over the past week, the report said. She said that Russian soldiers had been more active against a Ukrainian advance near Bakhmut and Lyman-Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Mariinka.

Earlier on June 13, Ukrainian forces recaptured seven villages from Russian forces in the past week, CNN reported while quoting Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar.

Hanna Maliar in a post on Telegram said the “advance of the offensive troops amounted to 6.5 kilometres” in Donetsk and Tavria. She further said, “The area taken under control amounted to 90 square kilometres,” CNN reported.

Maliar said that the villages that have been recaptured including Lobkove, Levadne, Makarivka Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve and Blahodatne were liberated.

Earlier on June 13, three people were killed and thirteen others sustained injuries in a Russian missile attack on Odesa, a Black Sea port in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported citing Ukraine’s military.

Russia fired four cruise missiles towards the city, according to the southern military command of Ukraine. Two missiles were reportedly destroyed by the military before they could reach their objectives, reported Al Jazeera.

As per the Al Jazeera report, as a result of air combat and blast waves, a business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city centre were damaged,” the southern command of the Ukrainian military said.

Odesa’s coastline turns into ‘garbage dump’

Infected waters from a breached dam poured downstream, closing beaches in the Odesa area of southern Ukraine and creating a “genuine threat” to locals, reported CNN.

The villages which are collapsed are facing flooded farmlands and no power and clean water supplies to tens of thousands of people. The dam collapse has affected Odesa’s coastline, turning it into a “garbage dump” , according to Ukrainian authorities.

“The beaches of Odesa have been declared unsuitable for swimming due to a significant aggravation in the condition of water in open water areas (sea, estuary) and a genuine threat to the health of the city residents,” the Odesa municipality said in a Telegram post Sunday, according to CNN.

Before Russia invaded, Ukrainian and foreign vacationers enjoyed the stretch of sandy beaches and resorts near Odesa. Since mines have continued to wash up on the beachfront in recent months, swimmers have mainly stopped visiting the beaches.

At least 16 people are dead and 31 are missing in flooding from the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday, CNN reported.

The dam in southern Ukraine, collapsed on June 6, destroying villages, flooding farmland and cutting power and clean water supplies to tens of thousands of people.

It is unclear if the dam was deliberately targeted or whether structural failure was behind its collapse.

According to Kyiv, Russia blew up the dam “in panic” ahead of a planned Ukraine counter-offensive, while Russia accuses Ukraine of launching “mass artillery attacks” on the structure to deprive Crimea of water and provide a distraction from the battlefield.

Ukraine’s interior ministry on Saturday said 3,614 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas “including 474 children and 80 people with reduced mobility.” It added that 1,300 houses remained flooded in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. (ANI)

