Norway to provide $23 mn for nuclear safety in Ukraine

Norway has announced to provide 250 million Norwegian kroner ($23 million) this year to support nuclear safety and security efforts in Ukraine, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

“A nuclear accident in Ukraine would have consequences not only for Ukraine itself, but also beyond the country’s borders,” she said in a press statement on Monday.

Of the allocated funds, 100 million kroner will be used in support to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This financial assistance will help ensure the continued presence of IAEA experts in Ukraine, said the statement.

IAEA experts are present at the Chernobyl site, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and Ukraine’s three other operational nuclear power plants, Xinhua news agency reported.

Norway will also increase its funding for nuclear safety and security cooperation with Ukraine by 150 million kroner, the statement added.

