Ukraine tops agenda as EU foreign ministers meet

EU foreign affairs ministers are in Brussels today to discuss the war in Ukraine and a potential new sanctions package against Russia.

The Foreign Affairs Council, chaired by the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, will exchange views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, after an initial informal meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kubela.

Other issues on the agenda include Afghanistan, Iran, and energy and climate diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Borrell said he’d been assured by senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Beijing would not supply arms to Russia.

Borrell met Wang at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. The US has said China is preparing to provide weapons to Moscow, but Beijing’s foreign ministry has also rejected the claim.

Borrell said he told Wang that “for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don’t plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant.”

EU Foreign ministers meet in Brussels today. @JanLipavsky represents the Czech Republic. On the agenda: Russian aggression against Ukraine, meeting with Moldovan FM @nicupopescu and latest developments in Iran and Afghanistan. Doorstep with 🇨🇿 minister @JanLipavsky at 9:25. #FAC pic.twitter.com/SWiNiddlgT — Czechia in the EU (@CZECHIAinEU) February 20, 2023

Borrell also said the European Union needs to ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition to continue its fight against the Russian invasion.

“I had a conversation with him and I expressed my, strong concern about China providing arms to Russia. And asking him not to do that. And expressing not only our concern but the fact that for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, they don`t plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant.” Borrell says.

