UNHRC Adopts UAE’s Report

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has adopted the UAE’s fourth report for the Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights during the 54th session of the Council held in Geneva.

The UAE delegation participating in the session was headed by His Excellency Ahmed Al-Jarman, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva.

Al-Jarman delivered a speech on behalf of the UAE during the meeting, emphasizing the importance of the role played by the Universal Periodic Review mechanism for human rights in facilitating the exchange of experience and knowledge from international best practices in the field of human rights.

The UAE statement noted that the country continues to enhance and develop its legislative, institutional, and national policies related to the promotion and protection of human rights.

The UAE informed the Human Rights Council that the country had accepted 198 recommendations during the review session, underscoring that a significant number of these recommendations are already implemented, with the remaining recommendations planned to be implemented over the next four and a half years.

The UAE is also currently developing the National Human Rights Plan, which primarily focuses on implementing the recommendations accepted within the framework of the fourth periodic review. Moreover, the country will continue to enhance technical cooperation with the National Human Rights Institution established in accordance with the Paris Principles and will work towards strengthening and developing the work of the Permanent Committee for Human Rights as a national mechanism for implementation, reporting and follow-up.

The session for the adoption of the UAE’s report received favourable responses from the delegation of participating countries and many non-governmental organizations, commendeding the UAE’s receptiveness to the recommendations received and its commitment to implementing the recommendations accepted which contributes to the promotion and protection of human rights.

Furthermore, the UAE continues to enhance its promotion of the human rights agenda by developing its legislative and regulatory frameworks to align with the comprehensive advances taking place in the country at all levels. The country’s ongoing success reinforces its firm commitment to continue building a society founded on the principles of justice, tolerance, and openness within the framework of the values that underpin its society.

