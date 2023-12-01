World Unites in Dubai

More than 180 heads of state and government from around the world are attending the event….reports Asian Lite News

The 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) kicked off yesterday at the Expo City Dubai. More than 180 heads of state and government from around the world are attending the event. The conference will continue until December 12.

COP28 is the largest global climate event ever hosted by the UAE. There have been a record number of attendance requests for both the Blue Zone and Green Zone, with up to 500,000 participants expected. Over 97,000 people are registered for the Blue Zone and 400,000 for the Green Zone.

These participants include government ministers, representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector, indigenous peoples, and youth. All are coming together to reshape global climate action.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]