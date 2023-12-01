UAE Pavilion Showcases Path Towards Sustainable Future

The UAE Pavilion at the Blue Zone will be open to government leaders, experts, and those accredited by the UN…reports Asian Lite News

As the UAE convenes the world for COP28 during the nation’s Year of Sustainability, the UAE Pavilion at COP28, within the Blue Zone, will present the UAE’s path towards Net Zero and encourage collaboration, ideation and actionism to achieve a more sustainable future together.

The UAE Pavilion at the Blue Zone will be open to government leaders, experts, and those accredited by the UN from 1st to 12th December 2023. The UAE Pavilion will serve as a platform to showcase the country’s dedicated initiatives towards achieving Net Zero by 2050 and accelerate climate action.

Through more than 80 curated programmes run by UAE government entities, civil society, and private sector partners, the pavilion strives to encourage collective action while reflecting the nation’s unwavering commitment to addressing climate challenges.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive, collective action to address climate change, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, said, “At the heart of the COP28 Presidency is the spirit of dialogue, collaboration, and inclusivity. With the world convening in Dubai to address the impact of climate change, we believe in serving as a beacon of hope and serving as a model on how we can accelerate climate action by engaging all stakeholders. This is embodied in our new Net Zero 2050 Strategy, which sets sector-wide targets through nation-wide initiatives.”

She added, “At COP28, we are underlining our climate action track-record, built on the legacy of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose environmental stewardship continues to inspire us. The Pavilion at COP28 will celebrate our national achievements, spark innovative solutions and drive climate action on our collective journey to achieving a net zero future. We look forward to working together with delegates to facilitate the connections and foster the collaborations to co-create solutions that leave no one behind.”

The pavilion features an informative exhibition that presents the UAE’s sustainability story from past, present, to our net zero future. The interactive installations cover several pillars:

● Heritage – providing an insightful look into the UAE’s heritage and celebrating early approaches to survive in an environment of extreme heat and saline soil during the 1960s and 1970s

● Modernization – a deep dive into the UAE’s inspiring development story, and the leadership’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of people through transformational initiatives and successes across education, health, and infrastructure, in addition to sustainability and environmental stewardship for the benefit of all

● Net Zero 2050 – focusing on the ongoing sustainability initiatives, the changemakers driving innovative decarbonization efforts, and strategies to reduce carbon emissions across key emitting sectors: power, water, industry, building, transportation, and waste agriculture; and,

● International Partnerships – sharing dedicated UAE-led efforts to forge strong partnerships worldwide to facilitate collaboration, co-creation, and action to guide the country toward a brighter, cleaner, and healthier tomorrow for all.

The UAE will also host a second pavilion in the Green Zone, entitled the UAE House of Sustainability, with its nearby programming space called the Actionists Hub. This UAE House of Sustainability, in the Green Zone, will showcase the UAE’s journey of collective progress, innovation to find new solutions and work to protect nature and live responsibly, as the nation continues on the course of transformation to a net-zero future, together.

The Actionists Hub in the Green Zone will host programming with climate actionists, public and private sector representatives, NGOs, and Blue Zone accredited guests, as well as all the people who call the UAE home, to inspire collective action and co-create a flourishing, sustainable future for all life. The UAE House of Sustainability and Actionists Hub in the Green Zone will be open to the public and all COP28 guests from 3 – 12 December 2023.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]