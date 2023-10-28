Dubai Unveils ‘Welcome to China’ Tourism Brand

The launch event and celebration was attended by Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism; Li Xuhang

Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, has said that the People’s Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates are strategic partners with a long history of tourist cooperation. He expressed his hope to welcome more tourists from the Middle East and North Africa to China.

This came on the sidelines of a celebration held by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism to mark the launch of the China tourism brand in Dubai: ‘Welcome to China’, for the Middle East and North Africa region.

The celebration was attended by Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism; Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai; Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); and representatives of Chinese and foreign media, in the UAE.

ALSO READ: China Backs UAE’s Hosting of COP28

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]