Dubai’s DSMG offers AED 100,000 in back-to-school prizes

The residents of the UAE can prepare for an unforgettable Back-to-School extravaganza as Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) presents its sensational 2023 edition with AED 100,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

Embracing the spirit of new beginnings and the joy of learning, DSMG’s captivating Back-to-School campaign is set to sweep residents off their feet from 7th August to 3rd September 2023, wherein 20 lucky customers to win AED 5,000 from the grand AED 100,000 cash prize pool.

All they need to do is simply spend AED 200 at any of the participating malls, and they’ll be automatically entered into the thrilling draws. On August 27 and September 3, the drums of excitement will roll as twenty fortunate winners will be randomly named winners.

Majid Al Ghurair, the visionary Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, expressed his excitement about the campaign, stating, “This is a great opportunity for families to get everything they need for the new school year, and we hope they will take advantage of the savings and excitement that the campaign has to offer. At DSMG, we believe in fostering a spirit of community and creating cherished memories through shopping experiences. As we embark on this Back-to-School journey, we envision a seamless blend of shopping, winning, and delight for all our valued shoppers.”

With a lineup of participating malls that reads like a who’s who of retail heaven, shoppers can indulge in their favourite retail therapy at renowned destinations such as Al Bustan Centre, Arabian Center, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Lulu Silicon Central, Mudon Community Center, Shorooq Community Center, Bay Avenue, Villanova Community Center, Al Khail Gate Community Center, Serena Market Place, Times Square Center, Al Warqa City Mall, Etihad Mall, AL Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Nad Al Hamar, and Dubai Festival Plaza.

