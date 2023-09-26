Fraud Calls to take money from your bank account

Please remember, Dubai Police will never ask you for any OTP or bank account details, and don’t share them with anyone in any situation…reports Asian Lite News

There are a number of cases where people reported fraud calls, and then money was taken from their accounts. Please go through below details and be careful when you receive any such calls. You might receive a call from a UAE mobile number or any unknown number. The calling person will say he is calling from Dubai Police.

The fraudster can use any or all of the below tricks to convince you that he is calling from Dubai Police.

• You will receive an OTP from Dubai Police. The other person will ask you for the OTP, don’t share that.

• They can ask you for your Emirates ID number; don’t share that.

• They can ask you to authorize a request through the UAE Pass app; don’t do that.

To convince you further, they might WhatsApp you a fake Emirates ID of a Dubai Police officer.

They can also ask you to check your email, saying it is from Dubai Police and Central Bank of UAE. These are fraud emails; don’t trust them.

They might use threatening language and try to threaten you that if you don’t cooperate, Dubai Police will take strict action against you.

There are all their tricks to know your bank account details. In any situation, don’t share any OTP or bank details with them.

What to do if you already become a victim and money is debited from your account?

First, call your bank and block your card immediately. You can also raise a dispute with the bank regarding the fraud transaction.

Install Dubai Police app

Go to Services and then eCrime and fill in all the details.

(Adv. Abdulkarim Ahmed Bin Eid is a Senior Lawyer, Founder and CEO of the Bin Eid Advocates & Legal Consultants)

