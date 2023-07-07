UAE gives $15m to support rehabilitation of Jenin

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also discussed the important and pivotal role undertaken by the UNRWA in supporting Palestinian refugees….reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), to discuss cooperation between the UAE and UNRWA and ways to support the agency at various levels.

The UAE top diplomat informed the UNRWA commissioner that under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a joint account will be opened in which the UAE will provide $15 million to the agency to support its operations and services, and provide urgent assistance to Palestinian families. The $15 million is also specifically intended to rehabilitate the losses that have occurred in Jenin and its camp, after the recent Israeli attacks that have had repercussions on thousands of people.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting UNRWA to overcome the challenges it faces in performing operations entrusted to it by the United Nations and its mission to improve the conditions and lives of Palestinian refugees.

Moreover, His Highness commended the services provided by the agency to Palestinian refugees and the efforts performed by its personnel. He also expressed appreciation for the efforts of UNRWA in Jenin and its camp in providing healthcare and social services.

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the need to recommit to international efforts to achieve a ceasefire and revive the Middle East Peace Process, stressing the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts in this regard, as well as ending illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, Philippe Lazzarini commended the UAE’s continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which included the announcement earlier this year of the allocation of $20 million for UNRWA.

