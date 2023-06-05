UAE Ministers, Top Diplomats, Stars Attend Marriage at Lulu Family

UAE Minister HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Indian film stars Mammooty, Mohanlal attend the marriage of Fahima, daughter M.A. Ashraf Ali, Lulu Executive Director) and Seena Ashraf…reports Asian Lite News

Who’s who of the Emirati community attended the marriage of the year at Abu Dhabi Emirates Palace. Fahima, the niece of Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali, exchanged vows with Mubeen, the son of Musthafa Mullikote, Chairman of Siraj International Group. The star-studded event witnessed the gathering of esteemed guests from various walks of life.

Fahima is the daughter M.A. Ashraf Ali, (Lulu executive director) and Seena Ashraf.

Among the notable dignitaries include UAE Tolerance Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance Younis Haji Al Khoori. Also in attendance were esteemed personalities like Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Fahad Bin Abdullah Saleh Al Othaim, Vice Chairman of Al Othaim Company.

The wedding celebration boasted an international flavour with the presence of India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, as well as Italian Ambassador Lorenzo Fanara and Irish Ambassador Alison Milton. Prominent NRI figures such as P.V. Abdul Wahab, Member of Parliament, Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, Ajay Bijli, Chairman of PVR Cinemas, added their distinguished presence. Notably, Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Ikea, and K. Madhavan, President of Star India, were also among the eminent guests.

Representing the world of entertainment, celebrated stars including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, Anto Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody, and Aparna Balamurali graced the occasion, adding a touch of glamour to the festivities.

ALSO READ: Kerala nurse wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket draw

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]