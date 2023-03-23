UK for UNHCR launches “Born Connected” Ramadan campaign

Emma Cherniavsky, CEO of UK for UNHCR said: “At this time of deep reflection and generosity, it’s important to remember the forcibly displaced families who are struggling to afford basic essentials…reports Asian Lite News

This Ramadan, UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s charity partner in the UK, launches its new campaign Born Connected which aims to strengthen connections between Muslims living in the UK and displaced families across the world whilst raising vital funds to help refugees.

Millions of displaced families are observing the month of Ramadan away from their homes and loved ones, whilst struggling to make ends meet. In Lebanon, for example, nine out of ten Syrian refugees currently live in extreme poverty, and 67 per cent are moderately or severely food insecure, meaning they have had to reduce the amount of food they eat and are borrowing money just to survive.

Following the recent Türkiye–Syria devastating earthquakes, this Ramadan will also present significant new challenges for millions of refugees and displaced families who are already facing difficulties such as poverty, food and shelter insecurity, and limited access to education and employment.

Support from UNHCR can be a lifeline for families struggling with the increasing cost of living and limited resources. Funds raised through this campaign will help reach those in greatest need, providing vital cash assistance so that families can pay for basic essentials such as food, water, shelter and medicine. Last year, 100,000 families received aid from donations during Ramadan, but this year the need is even greater.

This Ramadan, Muslims are able to donate their Zakat or Sadaqah to UK for UNHCR to reconnect with the wider community and extend a helping hand to those in need. Donations will help displaced people like Abou Salim, a Syrian refugee living in Lebanon who was separated from his children and struggling due to the ongoing economic crisis.

“We buy only what’s essential. We use part of the cash assistance we receive from UNHCR to buy our daily needs and part of it for rent,” said Abou Salim.

Muslims can send support and compassion to those in need by donating their Zakat or Sadaqah to UK for UNHCR and 100% of donations will go directly to displaced families in need. They can also work out how much Zakat to pay with UK for UNHCR’s simple online Zakat Calculator.

Emma Cherniavsky, CEO of UK for UNHCR said: “At this time of deep reflection and generosity, it’s important to remember the forcibly displaced families who are struggling to afford basic essentials.

“Millions of displaced families across the world are falling deeper into hunger and lack access to clean water and hygiene as a consequence of conflict, climate shocks and COVID-19, combined with spiraling costs of food and fuel. Refugees are in urgent need of assistance, especially in regions where UNHCR is not able to meet the rapidly growing humanitarian needs. In Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen, for example, UNHCR will have to provide less in cash assistance, affecting 1.7 million displaced people.”

“Your donations can offer dignity and choice to families who have lost everything.”

As part of their Born Connected campaign, UK for UNHCR will be hosting its first Iftar in a joint event with One Family Global at The Savoy during the month of Ramadan.

People can find out more about the campaign at: unrefugees.org.uk/Ramadan2023

