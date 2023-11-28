WGES Explores Roadmap to a More Sustainable Future

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) organise the 9thWorld Green Economy Summit (WGES) at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre in Dubai with the theme ‘Bridging the Gap to the Future: Advancing the Global Green Economy’.

The summit will offer an active platform to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and joint efforts, create paths for exchanging expertise to bolster climate action and environmental initiatives, and accelerate the transition towards a green economy. The summit exemplifies the UAE’s leading position as a global hub for the green economy, innovation, and sustainable development. The summit is further committed to supporting and promoting international cooperation focused on tackling sustainability challenges.

“The UAE has adopted the green economy as one of the pillars of its new knowledge-based model, as part of the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, and as an essential axis in implementing the country’s sustainable development. Accelerating green growth represents an important path in the country’s economic journey and several ongoing initiatives to build a flexible and sustainable economic model for the future. Among these initiatives is the circular economy policy, which contributes to building an economic system that is more sustainable, rationalizes resources, and relies on clean energy, and less on waste, pollution, and carbon emissions,” said Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

“The 2023 edition of the Summit seeks to achieve various goals such as galvanising international efforts to mitigate climate change, sustainable development in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and industry, raising awareness of the importance of the green economy and fostering green innovation, technology, and investments. Additionally, the global summit focuses on assessing previous progress and underscoring vital innovations from national institutions, civil organisations, and the private sector. It will also showcase futuristic and innovative solutions that have the potential to boost the transition towards a comprehensive green economic model,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.

‘’The summit also paves the way for COP28. The summit will explore priority areas and topics for COP28, particularly accelerating systematic, fair and responsible transformation in the energy sector and developing climate financing systems. It will also host sessions and discussions focusing on green policy, green finance, green technology and innovation, green energy, and green partnerships,” Al Tayer added.



As environmental and climate concerns surge alongside global economic and social repercussions, there is an urgency to forge international collaborations and multi-sector partnerships. These are cornerstones for achieving shared visions on approaches and methodologies to mitigate sustainability challenges that are driving the world to devise frameworks to ensure a prosperous future. In this regard, the vital role of sustainability-focused international conferences and forums cannot be overlooked. These events offer dynamic platforms for constructive discussions and sharing expertise, perspectives as well as developmental methodologies that guarantee unhindered growth of countries and economies while conserving natural resources and the environment, as well as addressing challenges such as carbon emissions.

The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) stands as one of the key international events that promotes the green economy and reach carbon neutrality. The annual summit, which convenes in Dubai, is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It assembles prominent experts, thought leaders, stakeholders, and researchers from renowned global universities and research centres. In addition, WGES promotes global cooperation and partnerships between governments, the private sector, and society to bolster sustainable development and environmental conservation. It serves as a platform for discussing various critical topics that contribute to advancing the sustainability agenda globally, including energy, finance, food security, reducing carbon emissions, innovation, the youth, and organizational governance. Furthermore, the summit highlights the development and promotion of international collaborations with civil societies to achieve these objectives.

The summit’s session focusing on ‘Green Policy’ will highlight the progress in global carbon markets, national and institutional approaches, sustainable development goals and fair green transition policies. The session on ‘Green Financing’ will address ensuring balanced access of finance to low- and middle-income countries, tackling investment risks, exploring financing techniques, the global economic landscape, and solutions provided by private sector companies. The ‘Green Technologies and Innovation’ session will focus on technology and solutions that can expedite the transition to a green economy. These include deep-sea mining, artificial intelligence (AI), hydrogen, electric vehicles, carbon capture and storage, and urban innovation. The ‘Green Energy’ session will explore addressing risks and challenges to energy supplies that might hamper the seamless transition to green energy. The session will also highlight topics such as the link between water, food, and energy, solar energy in low- and medium-income economies, the critical role of oil and gas companies in energy transition, and other factors related to the leading energy industries. The ‘Green Partnerships’ session will explore prospects of collaborations between international organizations supporting the Global Alliance on Green Economy, the financial industry, cities, educational settings, youth, and civil society.

