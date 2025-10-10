Dubai braces for AI innovation explosion

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 transforms Dubai into the world’s AI hub, showcasing breakthroughs in enterprise, smart cities, quantum computing, AI-driven devices, and equitable digital futures….reports Asian Lite News

Anticipation is running high as GITEX GLOBAL 2025 prepares to transform Dubai into a global epicentre of artificial intelligence, technology, and startups from October 13-17 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The world’s largest tech, AI, and startup show will feature more than 6,800 companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries, all showcasing the innovations shaping the future of AI, quantum computing, cloud services, data, physical AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and digital health.

This year’s event focuses on how data, algorithms, and large language models (LLMs) are turning digital infrastructures into unified, intelligent networks that enhance productivity across industries.

From generative AI guiding F1 race strategies to hyperscale chips driving enterprise performance, these technologies are no longer futuristic—they are already integrated into everyday business operations.

Snowflake will present its unified AI Data Cloud, enabling businesses to scale and build applications efficiently. Its features include Snowflake Intelligence, an LLM-powered interface that provides insights from structured and unstructured data; Cortex AISQL, which embeds generative AI into SQL queries; and SnowConvert AI, which accelerates legacy platform migrations.

Snowflake will also announce its second regional cloud deployment in the UAE. Mohamed Zouari, General Manager – META Region, Snowflake, said: “By consolidating compute, storage, and AI within a single platform, Snowflake simplifies enterprise AI adoption while maintaining strong data governance and security.

These capabilities ensure businesses derive value from their data faster, automate operations, and build intelligent products.”

Presight, part of the G42 group, introduces Presight IntelliCity, a smart city platform that allows governments to shift from reactive management to predictive, autonomous urban operations. Other AI applications include Presight AI-Policing Suite, Presight LifeSaver for emergency response, Vitruvian agentic AI, and Presight NewsPulse, an AI-driven news intelligence assistant.

CEO Thomas Pramotedham said: “AI is now a strategic resource. Countries that master it are securing their digital sovereignty and strengthening their economies. From cybersecurity to industrial resilience, the ability to process and act on data is becoming central to state power.”

IBM will showcase watsonx, its enterprise-ready AI and data platform, designed to move intelligence from pilot projects to production at scale. Examples include a Ferrari F1 simulator generating real-time race summaries in the brand’s tone and Sevilla FC’s AI-powered Scout Advisor transforming decades of reports into actionable insights.

IBM also highlights its Quantum System Two, demonstrating how quantum computing can address future-scale challenges. Shukri Eid, VP and General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant, and Pakistan, said: “For IBM, GITEX GLOBAL is an opportunity to share what we have proven inside our own business. We have deployed AI across hundreds of workflows as ‘client zero’ and are on track to deliver $4.5 billion in productivity savings. Our generative AI book of business now exceeds $7.5 billion, and we are helping clients achieve similar outcomes with watsonx.”

AMD will showcase its Instinct™ GPUs and EPYC™ CPUs, designed for AI training, high-performance computing, and edge deployments while optimising energy efficiency. Zaid Ghattas, General Manager, Middle East, Türkiye & Africa, said: “GITEX GLOBAL is the biggest annual tech event in the Middle East and a key part of our regional business strategy. AMD advocates that businesses looking to take full advantage of AI increase their silicon diversity – enabling them to benefit from energy-efficient data centers and advanced AI inference.”

Acer is launching its AI laptop range, featuring dedicated AI processors and proprietary AI software, supporting real-time translation, adaptive performance, and on-device AI capabilities without connecting to the cloud. Michele Montecchio, General Manager, Acer Middle East, said: “By integrating AI directly into our devices, Acer is transforming business operations and industries. Enterprises benefit from workflow automation and data security, educators deliver more personalised learning, and creative professionals gain powerful tools for editing, design, and media production.”

Beyond the exhibition floor, global leaders are debating AI’s strategic impact. AWS VP Tanuja Randery will explore macro-level AI adoption benefits. Dato’ Pua Khein Seng, inventor of the USB flash drive, outlines Malaysia’s ambitions in AI and semiconductor innovation. Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, discusses Quantum Drug Discovery and the convergence of AI with quantum computing. Dr. Mehdi Snene, UN Chief AI Officer, addresses equitable AI development and preventing cultural misrepresentation.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 is where enterprise showcases, startups, and global thought leadership converge, solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a centre of AI innovation and demonstrating the technology’s transformative potential across industries, economies, and society.