Kerala’s Tourism Needs You 

Kerala Sets ₹1,000 Cr Ayurveda Goal

Kerala has set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Ayurveda sector before the Invest Kerala Global Summit, which will be held in the port city in February.

Industries Minister P. Rajeev made the announcement at the sectoral meeting on ‘Ayurveda and Pharmaceuticals’, which was organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) here as a build-up to next year’s summit.

He interacted with Ayurveda entrepreneurs and requested the support of the stakeholders and their associations to achieve the target. As the entrepreneurs called for establishing institutes to teach non-degree courses in this field, the minister assured that such courses would not fail to get approved.

Getting approval for courses for pharmacists and therapists would not be difficult, he said.

“There are huge investment opportunities in the Ayurveda sector in Kerala. The industries department will extend all support to the entrepreneurs to overcome practical difficulties,” Rajeev said.

“With the advent of modern technology, the least job loss is in the ayurvedic sector. Hence, this sector can generate employment opportunities. Ayurveda is an area where local communities can find employment,” the minister added.

Experts taking part in the meeting hailed the tremendous support the state government gave to protect the credibility of Ayurveda, who wished that innovation and modern technology should be integrated into Ayurveda without compromising on traditional and heritage elements.

Over the years, the mainstay of Kerala tourism has been the hugely popular Ayurveda packages being offered across the state especially where the tourists flock in large numbers. Incidentally at the hugely popular signature event of Kerala Tourism, held every other year, the Kerala Tourism Mart which took place here last month, ayurveda was the most discussed tourism product of the state. Tour operators from Russia and Europe, after seeing the Ayurveda product spread that is on offer in Kerala, have promised to promote such packages in their countries.

Rahul Puts Wayanad on Top

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted a video showing tourist places of Kerala a day after he said that he (Rahul) would help Priyanka Gandhi to make Wayanad a tourist destination.

He visited Kerala’s longest zipline located in the district at the Karapuzha dam site and was seen freely interacting with the workers of the dam site. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi whose fate will be decided on Wednesday when the Wayanad goes to polling.

In the video that has now gone viral, he says: “On Priyanka’s campaign trail in Wayanad yesterday, I had the chance to connect with some truly inspiring locals. Despite the recent challenges, they’re not giving up. They’ve built incredible attractions – the largest giant swing in South India, a drop tower, and a thrilling zipline all to show visitors that Wayanad is as stunning and safe as ever. I even tried the zipline myself, and I loved every second of it.’

However, he added that the reality is tough as the recent landslide has left tourism hanging by a thread, and livelihoods are suffering from shopkeepers to homestay owners and the adventure park team, ‘everyone is working hard just to keep things going’.

Congress wrote on X that LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had a candid interaction with some locals in Wayanad whose stories of resilience greatly inspired them.

“From the largest giant swing in South India to a thrilling zipline, the people of Wayanad have built incredible tourism and adventure spots. Despite their hardships, they continue to work hard to revitalise the local economy,” Congress wrote on X.

The party added that Wayanad embodies the best of India, and both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have taken on a mission to make it a top destination in Kerala.

Local Congress legislator I.C. Balakrishnan told IANS that the visit by Rahul and Priyanka has evoked a tremendous response in and around the now popular tourist destination.

“He will make all efforts to promote Wayanad which has suffered the worst-ever landslide that washed away four villages. His visit will certainly do a world of good for tourists especially after the video has gone viral,” said Balakrishnan.

He added that it was worth watching how he interacted with the workers and wanted to find out every aspect of the adventure park at the Karapuzha dam site.

“There was a lull after the landslide and his video will be hugely beneficial for the tourism industry,” added Balakrishnan.

Seaplane Era Takes Off

With the first seaplane landing in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday, seaplane tourism is set to take off in Kerala.

The seaplane, which took off from Vijayawada, touched down at the Bolgatty backwaters in Kochi at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas will officially flag off the trial seaplane service from Bolgatty to the Mattupetty reservoir near Munnar at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

This marks a major milestone in Kerala’s ambitious plan to link its scenic waterways through aerial routes. Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has played a crucial role by providing technical expertise and infrastructure for the seaplane project.

With its extensive network of rivers, lakes, and lagoons, Kerala is well-suited for seaplane tourism, offering travellers a unique experience of the waterways combined with the thrill of flight.

The new seaplane services are expected to open up fresh tourism avenues, enabling visitors to enjoy stunning aerial views. Kerala, famed for its backwaters and extensive coastline, stands to gain significantly from this tourism innovation.

This initiative is anticipated to boost tourism and contribute to Kerala’s economic growth by creating jobs and improving connectivity to some of the state’s most remote and scenic areas.

Tourism department officials highlighted that seaplanes offer the advantage of large windows, providing passengers with breathtaking views over Kerala’s landscapes, particularly the Western Ghats and Munnar.

The amphibious aircraft, capable of taking off and landing on both land and water, can carry up to nine passengers. While the tourism sector is enthusiastic about the seaplane project, Kerala faces challenges in making the initiative sustainable in the long term.

The seaplane project has been introduced under the Civil Aviation Ministry’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.

Kerala Tourism had proposed launching seaplane services from various locations, including Kovalam, Ashtamudi Lake, Kumarakom, Idukki Dam, Mattupetty Dam, Punnamada, Malampuzha Dam, Banasura Sagar Dam, and Chandragiri River in Kasaragod.

The government identified these water bodies for seaplane operations after the Civil Aviation Ministry simplified regulations set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

These changes allow non-scheduled operators to enter the market by eliminating the need for waterdrome licences and easing compliance requirements.

Notably, in 2013, the Kerala government invested Rs 14 crore to set up waterdromes on Ashtamudi and Punnamada lakes. However, the project was halted due to protests from the fishing community, primarily led by pro-Left unions.

According to sources within the Kerala government, the state had considered a proposal from a private operator to link four airports and several major water bodies, including those in Kochi.

The operator quoted Rs 54 crore for a two-year contract to provide a four-hour daily service connecting these locations, but the state has not yet made a decision on this proposal.

