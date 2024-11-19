Palestine Grateful for India’s Support

India’s Representative Office to Palestine on Monday announced the release of the $2.5 million tranche….reports Asian Lite News

Palestine on Tuesday expressed its deep gratitude to India for releasing the second tranche of $2.5 million financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), thus fulfilling its pledged annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024-2025.

In a statement, the Palestinian Embassy said, “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Government of India for releasing the second tranche of $2.5 million to UNRWA, fulfilling its annual contribution of $5 million for the year.”

The Embassy further lauded India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance, stating, “We also acknowledge India’s pledge to continue providing humanitarian aid and medicines to UNRWA, assisting the agency in meeting its responsibilities toward the welfare of Palestinian refugees.”

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Palestine, emphasised the significance of the financial support, calling it a “testament to India’s unwavering support” for UNRWA’s mandate, established in 1949.

“This financial contribution is a critical step in countering Israeli attempts to undermine UNRWA and halt its activities in Palestinian territories,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Highlighting the strong historical ties between India and Palestine, Jazer added, “The Palestinian people deeply value India’s support and look forward to its continued backing at both political and material levels until their aspirations for freedom, independence, and the establishment of their own state are realised.”

India’s Representative Office to Palestine on Monday announced the release of the $2.5 million tranche. Over the years, India has provided financial aid amounting to $40 million for UNRWA’s core programs and services, including education, healthcare, relief, and social services for Palestinian refugees.

“In addition to financial assistance, India remains committed to providing humanitarian aid and medicines to UNRWA, helping the agency fulfil its responsibilities toward the welfare of Palestinian refugees,” the Representative Office noted.

The Palestinian Embassy expressed hope that this financial support would continue to strengthen UNRWA’s efforts to serve Palestinian refugees, even as they face challenges in the region.

“The Indian contribution reaffirms its enduring commitment to UNRWA’s services and the Palestinian cause. We are grateful for this support, which highlights India’s role as a steadfast ally in our struggle for independence and self-determination,” the Embassy statement concluded.

India’s consistent financial aid and humanitarian assistance reflect its solidarity with the Palestinian people and its dedication to promoting peace and stability in the region.

New Delhi has for long supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.

At the same time, India has also strongly and unequivocally condemned the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, last year, calling for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

