Luxury Meets Green

BMW Motorrad India has launched its first electric offering – the all-new BMW CE 04 – India’s first premium electric scooter. The urban electric scooter will be available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) in select metropolitan cities in India. Deliveries will commence from September 2024.

With its electric drive, forward-looking design and latest technology, the new scooter is built for a fresh mobility experience. The lightness of a scooter paired with the technology of a motorbike has been perfected for an urban environment.

Vikram Pawah, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW CE 04 is the beginning of a whole new era of electro-mobility at BMW Motorrad India. It is the new electric star, made for the city. Quiet, quick and agile, the BMW CE 04 slips easily through the city, turning the urban sprawl into a playground. It’s big on design statement with futuristic and innovative style. Impressive power, latest technology and abundant range deliver a fun riding experience that you want to wake up for every day. An ideal companion for anyone who feels part of new urban living.”

The ex-showroom price of BMW CE 04 starts at INR 14,90,000.

BMW India Financial Services offers customized and flexible financial solutions for BMW Motorrad. Customers can get their loans approved before delivery takes place. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad vehicles come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometres’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365 days package ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The design of BMW CE 04 combines functionality and clear aesthetics with digital reality. The shape is dominated by large, calm surfaces, contrasted by sharp edges. The long, stretched form envelops the slim energy storage unit in the underfloor assembly and the compact drivetrain. The front end is excitingly broken up while the rear end reveals technological components, a typical feature of motorcycles. Powerful LED lighting all round increases safety. The floating seat underscores visual lightness. Side design is practical too, for instance, the charging compartment and helmet storage unit fold out towards the side. Trend-setting 15″ standard wheels have a disc-like look and the side stand seamlessly blends in the styling. The low center of gravity represents a further benefit: fun handling, surprising dynamism and timeless riding pleasure.

Two striking colour concepts convey the modern and unmistakable design of BMW CE 04. The base variant is available in Light White and the optional Avantgarde style in Imperial blue metallic colour. The use of bright orange in seat of Style Avantgarde and the tinted wind shield creates an interesting contrast.

BMW CE 04’s innovative electric drive with liquid-cooled electric motor delivers a maximum output of 42 hp (31 kW). The permanent magnet electric motor is mounted in the frame between the battery and the rear wheel, similar to BMW cars. For the classic ‘traffic light starts’ from 0 to 50 km/hr, it gives instant acceleration in just 2.6 seconds. The maximum speed is 120 km/hr for speedy progress not just in the city but on main roads and motorway sections, too.

The lithium-ion battery with net capacity of 8.5 kWh provides abundant range of 130 kms and energy consumption of 7.7 kWh/100 kms. BMW CE 04 will come with a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger which takes 3 hrs 30 mins for 0 – 80% charge. An optional BMW Wallbox charger is also available.

Directionally stable suspension with one-piece tubular steel main frame provides smooth handling and a high level of ride comfort. At the front, the double disc brake is designed for reliable deceleration, assisted by the single disc brake at the rear. BMW Motorrad Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) adds additional active safety. Just as with conventionally powered BMW Motorrad models, the BMW CE 04 also comes with Automatic Stability Control (ASC). The new BMW CE 04 features three riding modes ECO, Rain and Road.

The multifunctional instrument cluster comes with a 10.25-inch TFT color split screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The smartphone stays safe in the watertight and ventilated storage compartment and can be charged at the same time using a 12-volt port.

With the optional ‘Comfort Package’, riders can add Heated Grips and Backrest Comfort Seat. The optional ‘Dynamic Package’ offers Riding Modes Pro, Headlight Pro, ABS Pro, Adaptive Headlights and Daytime Riding Light. A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessories is available for individualization.

