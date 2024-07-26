‘Been Dreaming About This Moment’

Sindhu is India’s only female athlete who has won multiple Olympic medals…reports Asian Lite News

Indian table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal and ace shuttler and two-time medallist PV Sindhu share excitement for the ‘one-time opportunity’ of being flagbearers for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, scheduled on Friday.

Sharath Kamal, who will feature in his record fifth Olympics, was selected as India’s flagbearer in March this year but Sindhu was named as the female flagbearer earlier this month.

“Waiting for July 26 (Friday), when we’ll be leading the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony in Paris (Olympics). It’s been a moment that I’ve been dreaming and visualising about, for the last 3-4 months. I’m pretty excited that I’m going to live that moment and especially that I’m going to do that with PV Sindhu. So, it’s a fantastic moment, I would say,” said Sharath Kamal.

Notably, in 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) updated its protocol, permitting one female and and one male athlete from each NOC to bear the flag jointly during the opening ceremony of the Summer Games.

Sindhu is India’s only female athlete who has won multiple Olympic medals. The ace shuttler won the silver medal in the women’s singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and followed that with a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“Yes, I’m very happy to be the flag bearer with our fellow Indian, Sharath Kamal. It’s a proud moment for both of us and of course, it’s a one time opportunity for anyone to be a flag bearer and representing our country, and it’s at the Olympics, standing there, right in the front, holding an Indian flag, it’s a very proud moment for both of us and of course he’s like a super senior to me. I’ve known him for a very, very long time, so it’s always nice to be holding a flag with the fellow Indians,” said Sindhu.

Sindhu, on the other hand, will be playing in her third consecutive Olympics and is excited for the competition to begin, where she will be eyeing her third consecutive medal to become the most decorated Indian athlete at the Olympics.

“I am super proud to be here at Olympic village. This will be my third Olympics, and really excited for the competition to begin. At the same time, I will be the flag bearer for the Indian contingent and I am super proud… I will be holding the bigger flag at the opening ceremony and I hope, with the same excitement, I do well in the competition and get a medal back to India,” Sindhu added.

Paris 2024 will mark the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games that the opening ceremony is held outside a stadium. This outdoor concept also makes it the largest opening ceremony in terms of audience and geographical coverage.

Almost 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes will float along the Seine during the parade. The larger of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) represented in the parade will have boats to themselves, while the smaller ones will share boats.

Bindra Lights Up Paris



Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra feels honoured to carry the 2024 Paris Olympic flame and said he is humbled to be part of the sporting pinnacle.

Bindra, who made history by simultaneously being the world and Olympic champion for the men’s 10-metre air rifle event, joined the Paris 2024 Torch Relay event on Wednesday and was thrilled to hold the spirit of the Games. The former shooter became the first Indian athlete to win a first-ever individual gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honour beyond words. The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let’s continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! #Paris2024,” Bindra posted on ‘X.’

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, with 117 athletes from India representing the country in the mega quadrennial event. Some of the biggest names from the Indian contingent include two-time medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, who will be the country’s flag-bearer in the opening ceremony alongside table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal on Friday.

ALSO READ: Mirabai Chanu to Carry India’s Weight Alone in Paris

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]